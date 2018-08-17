Pioneers top Bears in 1st game at Berlin

Aurelia Johnson scored on a free kick 11 minutes in to help the Olentangy Orange girls soccer team spoil Olentangy Berlin’s christening 5-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader at the new Olentangy Berlin High School in Delaware.

“Having the free kick right outside the box was big,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to get the momentum going and I was able to hit it hard and find the corner.”

Grace Poorbaugh tipped in a cross from Grace Weidenhammer on the left side with 10:32 left in the opening half and Sophia Leonetti, Maia Kaufman and Samantha Fedio each added second half goals to help the Pioneers put the game out of reach.

“It’s always nice when you have five different goal-scorers,” Orange assistant coach Steve Goebel said. “We’re deep. We played a lot of subs … a lot of different girls. I think that’s a tribute to the program we have. I’m real proud of them.”

Berlin’s Sydney Walker took a trip in the box and Sarah Cain scored on the ensuing kick for the first goal in the Bears’ history at the 25:56 mark of the second half.

“It’s something to grow from,” Berlin coach Tara Zimmer said. “That was the first game. We’re still young … but there were a lot of good things and things that we’ve gotta work on. That’s not going to be our only tough game.”

Linnea Milner had four saves in goal for the Pioneers (1-0)

Both teams are back at it Tuesday night in non-league action. Orange travels to Big Walnut, while Berlin hosts Bishop Hartley. Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 1, Dublin Coffman 1; New Albany 3, Big Walnut 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Eli Aquino dribbled to the middle and scored in the 13th minute to give Buckeye Valley a 1-1 draw against Horizon Science in its home opener Friday in Delaware.

“We have reason to feel encouraged by our play,” Baron coach Eric Staley said. “We are very young, but we have many skilled players.”

Cole Davis had four saves in goal for the Barons (0-0-1).

“We also feel unlucky,” Staley added. “We struck two posts and a crossbar and missed an open net. We certainly won’t be able to do that when Delaware comes Monday.”

Charles Aboagye scored in the 10th minute to give the Hawks (0-0-1) the early lead and Benjamin Larbi made four saves.

BV hosts Hayes Monday in non-league action. Play is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy Berlin 2

Nate Hoang scored on a Ben Abbott centering pass from the left side with 14:29 left to give the Pioneers the lead, possibly spoiling sister-school Berlin’s first game.

But, Brendan Greenhalge rebounded a shot and put it in the back of the net with 8:10 left to earn the Bears a 2-2 tie Friday night.

It was a really fun night,” Bears coach Josh Diehl said. “You always want to win, but as a coach – to see the growth and the commitment and the unity from the team – that’s all that matters.”

Greenhalge scored Berlin’s other goal to tie it up at the end of the first half when he sent a lob over the goalies’ head and in for the first goal in Berlin (0-1) boys soccer history with 59 seconds left.

Jacob Lewis tallied six saves and Connor Sexton and Ethan Hegg had three apiece for the Bears.

“We talked before the game that adversity is going to come,” Diehl said. “I believe the goals were just a testament to their effort to persevere and fight to get the good result.”

Orange (1-0) opened the scoring on a Joey Brooks goal from long range with 25:34 remaining in the opening half. Nick Daniels was credited with the assist.

“We’ve gotta work on what we did well today and make that better, and we’ve gotta work on the stuff and, obviously, improve on that,” Pioneers coach Jason Beyer said. “We faltered on mark and runs through the middle. But, I thought we possessed the ball really well.”

Alex Beck had three saves in goal for the Pioneers.

Both teams hit the road for non-league action Tuesday night. Berlin visits Whitehall-Yearling while Orange travels to Thomas Worthington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. for both games.

Also: New Albany 6, Big Walnut 0.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-6.jpg

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.