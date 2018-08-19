Numbers down, confidence up

The one thing the Olentangy football team didn’t lose to the new Olentangy Berlin High School is coach Mark Solis’ confidence.

“It’s as talented a group of skilled players as I’ve ever had since we’ve been here,” he said. “Collectively, as skilled athletes – the DBs, the wide receivers, the quarterback – it’s the best we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”

He should have confidence. It’s earned.

Solis is 148-63 with 10 playoff appearances in 19 seasons as a head coach, with a pair of league titles and four playoff bids in five seasons at Olentangy.

It’d be easy to think Olentangy would take a step back because of numbers. That part is true … its numbers are down.

Olentangy has 72 players on its varsity roster this year as opposed to 77 last year, with 15 players going to Berlin. It has had to fill some of those spots with freshmen (18 this year as opposed to just two last).

“That’s been challenging,” Solis said. “We talk all the time – control the controllables. We control what we have the ability and the power to control and I think we’ve done that thus far.”

But looking around, there are a lot of familiar faces … or hands, rather.

Seniors Caden Kaiser, Ian Drummond and Luke Riedel and junior Jace Middleton were all key parts of the Olentangy offense as receivers.

He also has some new faces that should make an impact like juniors Jake Coleman and Josiah Seymour and sophomore Caleb Gossett.

“Our strength is going to be our passing game,” Solis said. “We’ve got about seven guys that we can roll out there … and they’re all gonna play. There’s hardly any drop-off … they’re all really talented.”

Solis has to decide between Connor Haag (senior), who has some starting experience, or Trent Maddox (junior) at quarterback.

“(Haag and Maddox) are kind of neck and neck right now,” Solis said. “The guy that will earn the starting position is the guy that can threaten the defense with his feet and the guy that can extend plays with his feet. They both throw the ball really, really well.”

Senior center Zach Martin is the only one back on the line with experience. Solis will mix and match between Jake Takach (guard), Rylee Geyer (guard), Mike Hawkins (tackle), Jacob Dunbar (guard) and Colton Doup and sophomore Toby Wilson (tackle) at the other positions.

Seniors Zach Shiblaq and Trevor Solis are not only going to make an impact running the ball, but on defense. Shiblaq is penciled in at one of the outside linebacker spots and Solis will play some defensive end.

Drummond (end), Takach (tackle), Doup (linebacker) and Riedel (cornerback) will also double-dip.

Seniors Nick McCafferty (linebacker) and DeAnte Ables (cornerback) are a couple of key returnees to the Olentangy defense. McCafferty is the team’s top returning tackler and Ables led last year’s squad with five interceptions.

For Solis, the goals are the same as they’ve ever been.

“We’ve kind of set a standard over the last five years that we expect to contend for championships and that’s the expectation this year,” Solis said.

Defensive backs Hassan Radda (1) and Luke Riedel work on a drill during two-a-days earlier this summer at Olentangy. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_corners.jpg Defensive backs Hassan Radda (1) and Luke Riedel work on a drill during two-a-days earlier this summer at Olentangy. Ben Stroup | Gazette Olentangy’s Caden Kaiser hauls in a reception during a practice earlier this summer. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_kaiser.jpg Olentangy’s Caden Kaiser hauls in a reception during a practice earlier this summer. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Olentangy, despite losing 15 players to Berlin, returns plenty of talent

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

2018 SCHEDULE Aug. 24 — Vs. Hilliard Darby, 7 p.m. Aug. 31 — @ Miamisburg, 7 p.m. Sep. 7 — Vs. Holland Springfield, 7 p.m. Sep. 14 — @ Dublin Coffman, 7 p.m. Sep. 21 — Vs. New Albany, 7 p.m. Sep. 28 — Vs. Westerville South, 7 p.m. Oct. 5 — @ Olentangy Orange, 7 p.m. Oct. 12 — @ Olentangy Liberty, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 — Vs. Westerville North, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 — @ Westerville Central, 7 p.m. 2017 RESULTS (8-4, 3-2 OCC Buckeye) Aug. 25 — Vs. Hilliard Darby, W, 45-24 Sep. 1 — @ Grove City, W, 21-10 Sep. 8 — @ Reynoldsburg, L, 31-7 Sep. 15 — Vs. Dublin Coffman, W, 31-14 Sep. 22 — @ Marysville, W, 21-14 Sep. 29 — @ Westerville South, W, 42-23 Oct. 6 — Vs. Olentangy Orange, L, 30-28 Oct. 13 — Vs. Olentangy Liberty, L, 28-17 Oct. 20 — @ Westerville North, W, 48-14 Oct. 27 — Vs. Westerville Central, W, 35-21 Nov. 3 — @ Dublin Coffman, W, 28-24 (D-I regional quarterfinal) Nov. 10 — Vs. Toledo Whitmer, L, 32-29 (D-I regional semifinal) 2018 OLENTANGY ROSTER 1 Hassan Radda 2 Trent Maddox 3 Max Walden 4 Nick Boyarko 5 Luke Riedel 6 Josiah Seymour 7 Zack Kershner 8 Jordan Wilkerson 9 Mitchell Grubb 10 Caden Kaiser 11 Brennan Larrison 12 Landon Johnson 13 Kaden Doup 14 Jake Coleman 15 DeAnte Ables 16 Zach Shiblaq 17 Connor Haag 18 Daniel Kelly 19 Jace Middleton 20 Caleb Gossett 21 Brady Ramsey 22 London Parrish 23 Garret Zeune 24 Junior Jah 25 Nathan Rudawsky 26 Keegan Gupta 27 Landon McElroy 28 Anthony Boyarko 29 Max Williams 30 Luke Martin 31 Zander Held 32 Malik Wade 33 Alex Adams 34 Cade Carter 35 Michael Parsio 36 Tom Kipfer 37 Nick McCafferty 39 Gabe Bryant 41 Sam Konadu 44 Ethan Hand 45 Trevor Solis 46 Colton Little 47 Dubby Agudosi 48 Owen Billman 49 Trevor Maynard 50 Jason Feasel 51 Caleb Falk 52 Colton Doup 53 Jake Takach 54 Toby Wilson 55 Cole Krenek 56 Sami Azzam 58 Drew Matlak 59 Colin Barga 60 Tyler Barnes 61 Rylee Geyer 62 Zack Martin 63 Nick Hartman 67 Anthony DiMarzo 68 Dakota Hughes 70 T.J. Gadd 72 Jacob Dunbar 75 Ethan Wise 76 Mike Hawkins 81 Ricky Horstman 82 Alex Newman 83 Bryce Bendick 84 Ryan Petrone 85 Brady Pethal 86 Ian Drummond 87 Jeremy Callahan 88 Cameron Matzinger

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.