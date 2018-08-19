Numbers down, confidence up

2018 SCHEDULE
Aug. 24 — Vs. Hilliard Darby, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 — @ Miamisburg, 7 p.m.
Sep. 7 — Vs. Holland Springfield, 7 p.m.
Sep. 14 — @ Dublin Coffman, 7 p.m.
Sep. 21 — Vs. New Albany, 7 p.m.
Sep. 28 — Vs. Westerville South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 — @ Olentangy Orange, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 — @ Olentangy Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Vs. Westerville North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 — @ Westerville Central, 7 p.m.
2017 RESULTS (8-4, 3-2 OCC Buckeye)
Aug. 25 — Vs. Hilliard Darby, W, 45-24
Sep. 1 — @ Grove City, W, 21-10
Sep. 8 — @ Reynoldsburg, L, 31-7
Sep. 15 — Vs. Dublin Coffman, W, 31-14
Sep. 22 — @ Marysville, W, 21-14
Sep. 29 — @ Westerville South, W, 42-23
Oct. 6 — Vs. Olentangy Orange, L, 30-28
Oct. 13 — Vs. Olentangy Liberty, L, 28-17
Oct. 20 — @ Westerville North, W, 48-14
Oct. 27 — Vs. Westerville Central, W, 35-21
Nov. 3 — @ Dublin Coffman, W, 28-24 (D-I regional quarterfinal)
Nov. 10 — Vs. Toledo Whitmer, L, 32-29 (D-I regional semifinal)
2018 OLENTANGY ROSTER
1 Hassan Radda
2 Trent Maddox
3 Max Walden
4 Nick Boyarko
5 Luke Riedel
6 Josiah Seymour
7 Zack Kershner
8 Jordan Wilkerson
9 Mitchell Grubb
10 Caden Kaiser
11 Brennan Larrison
12 Landon Johnson
13 Kaden Doup
14 Jake Coleman
15 DeAnte Ables
16 Zach Shiblaq
17 Connor Haag
18 Daniel Kelly
19 Jace Middleton
20 Caleb Gossett
21 Brady Ramsey
22 London Parrish
23 Garret Zeune
24 Junior Jah
25 Nathan Rudawsky
26 Keegan Gupta
27 Landon McElroy
28 Anthony Boyarko
29 Max Williams
30 Luke Martin
31 Zander Held
32 Malik Wade
33 Alex Adams
34 Cade Carter
35 Michael Parsio
36 Tom Kipfer
37 Nick McCafferty
39 Gabe Bryant
41 Sam Konadu
44 Ethan Hand
45 Trevor Solis
46 Colton Little
47 Dubby Agudosi
48 Owen Billman
49 Trevor Maynard
50 Jason Feasel
51 Caleb Falk
52 Colton Doup
53 Jake Takach
54 Toby Wilson
55 Cole Krenek
56 Sami Azzam
58 Drew Matlak
59 Colin Barga
60 Tyler Barnes
61 Rylee Geyer
62 Zack Martin
63 Nick Hartman
67 Anthony DiMarzo
68 Dakota Hughes
70 T.J. Gadd
72 Jacob Dunbar
75 Ethan Wise
76 Mike Hawkins
81 Ricky Horstman
82 Alex Newman
83 Bryce Bendick
84 Ryan Petrone
85 Brady Pethal
86 Ian Drummond
87 Jeremy Callahan
88 Cameron Matzinger
The one thing the Olentangy football team didn’t lose to the new Olentangy Berlin High School is coach Mark Solis’ confidence.
“It’s as talented a group of skilled players as I’ve ever had since we’ve been here,” he said. “Collectively, as skilled athletes – the DBs, the wide receivers, the quarterback – it’s the best we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”
He should have confidence. It’s earned.
Solis is 148-63 with 10 playoff appearances in 19 seasons as a head coach, with a pair of league titles and four playoff bids in five seasons at Olentangy.
It’d be easy to think Olentangy would take a step back because of numbers. That part is true … its numbers are down.
Olentangy has 72 players on its varsity roster this year as opposed to 77 last year, with 15 players going to Berlin. It has had to fill some of those spots with freshmen (18 this year as opposed to just two last).
“That’s been challenging,” Solis said. “We talk all the time – control the controllables. We control what we have the ability and the power to control and I think we’ve done that thus far.”
But looking around, there are a lot of familiar faces … or hands, rather.
Seniors Caden Kaiser, Ian Drummond and Luke Riedel and junior Jace Middleton were all key parts of the Olentangy offense as receivers.
He also has some new faces that should make an impact like juniors Jake Coleman and Josiah Seymour and sophomore Caleb Gossett.
“Our strength is going to be our passing game,” Solis said. “We’ve got about seven guys that we can roll out there … and they’re all gonna play. There’s hardly any drop-off … they’re all really talented.”
Solis has to decide between Connor Haag (senior), who has some starting experience, or Trent Maddox (junior) at quarterback.
“(Haag and Maddox) are kind of neck and neck right now,” Solis said. “The guy that will earn the starting position is the guy that can threaten the defense with his feet and the guy that can extend plays with his feet. They both throw the ball really, really well.”
Senior center Zach Martin is the only one back on the line with experience. Solis will mix and match between Jake Takach (guard), Rylee Geyer (guard), Mike Hawkins (tackle), Jacob Dunbar (guard) and Colton Doup and sophomore Toby Wilson (tackle) at the other positions.
Seniors Zach Shiblaq and Trevor Solis are not only going to make an impact running the ball, but on defense. Shiblaq is penciled in at one of the outside linebacker spots and Solis will play some defensive end.
Drummond (end), Takach (tackle), Doup (linebacker) and Riedel (cornerback) will also double-dip.
Seniors Nick McCafferty (linebacker) and DeAnte Ables (cornerback) are a couple of key returnees to the Olentangy defense. McCafferty is the team’s top returning tackler and Ables led last year’s squad with five interceptions.
For Solis, the goals are the same as they’ve ever been.
“We’ve kind of set a standard over the last five years that we expect to contend for championships and that’s the expectation this year,” Solis said.
Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.