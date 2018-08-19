Snouffer leads DCS in season-opening quad

The Delaware Christian volleyball team picked up a win, but lost a pair as well during Saturday’s season-opening quad at Centerburg.

“Not the start we were looking for,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “We need to get more consistent in passing and setting, and more consistent offense out of another player … Lyssi (Snouffer) is doing too much.”

Snouffer was sharp in all three games. She posted 14 kills and 10 digs in a 25-14, 25-18 win over Centerburg, 12 kills and 11 digs in a 23-25, 19-25 loss to Columbus Academy and 20 kills and 20 digs in a 25-12, 17-25, 21-25 loss to Bishop Roscrans.

Other standouts included Grace Williams, who had a combined 50 assists in the three games; and Maggie Broadfoot, who had a total of 12 kills to go with 32 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Briggy Kinnally had a monster game to start the season, pouring in five goals to lead the Delaware Hayes boys soccer team to a 7-1 win over Mansfield Temple Christian Saturday afternoon.

Chase Cudia and Max Draper also found the back of the net while three different keepers combined to collect five saves in the Pacer goal.

Also: Northridge 2, Delaware Christian 1; Olentangy 2, Dublin Coffman 1.

BOYS GOLF

The Olentangy boys golf team was edged out by a single stroke Saturday at Hiawatha Golf Club, firing a 290 to finish second at the Kent Miller Invitational.

Hilliard Davidson took top honors with a 289.

Garrett Leckrone fired a team-best 71 for the Braves while Ben Nash, Chas Martin and Bennett Zeitner all had 73s.

Olentangy Orange was also solid, finishing with a combined 294. Alex Cabungcal led the charge with a 70 — a mark good enough to earn him co-medalist honors before winning a six-player playoff to take home ultimate bragging rights. Jake Smith was also solid for the Pioneers, finishing with a 74, while Nathan Brown and Corbin Bentley each had 75s.

Olentangy Berlin, led by co-medalist Leila Raines’ two-under 70 and Bryce Reed’s 73, finished with a team total of 301.

Delaware Hayes was also in action, posting its lowest round of the season with a 310. Mark Sulek and Brady and Luke Gazarek were all in the 70s (76, 76 and 77, respectively) while Jake Ross (81) also scored for the Pacers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hailey Eckhart scored a pair of goals and assisted on another to lead the Olentangy Liberty field hockey team to a season-opening win over Hilliard Saturday.

