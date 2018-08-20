Big team, big expectations

2018 SCHEDULE
Aug. 24 — @ Pickerington North, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 — Vs. Cleveland Glenville, 7 p.m.
Sep. 7 — Vs. Marysville, 7 p.m.
Sep. 14 — Vs. Hilliard Davidson, 7 p.m.
Sep. 21 — @ Groveport-Madison, 7 p.m.
Sep. 28— Vs. Westerville Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 — @ Westerville South, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 — Vs. Olentangy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Vs. Olentangy Orange, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 — @ Westerville North, 7 p.m.
2017 RESULTS (11-3, 5-0 OCC Buckeye)
Aug. 25 — Vs. St. Joseph (Ontario) North, W, 49-14
Sep. 1 — Vs. Huber Heights Wayne, L, 17-0
Sep. 8 — @ Marysville, W, 32-21
Sep. 15 — @Hilliard Davidson, W, 17-10
Sep. 22 — Vs. Pickerington North, L, 42-0
Sep. 29 — @ Westerville Central, W, 31-28
Oct. 6 — Vs. Westerville South, W, 34-14
Oct. 13 — @ Olentangy, W, 28-17
Oct. 20 — @Olentangy Orange, W, 25-24
Oct. 27 — Vs. Westerville North, W, 35-8
Nov. 3 — Vs. Dublin Jerome, W, 35-0 (D-I regional quarterfinal)
Nov. 10 — Vs. Gahanna Lincoln, W, 17-14 (D-I regional semifinal)
Nov. 17 — Vs. Toledo Whitmer, W, 34-7 (D-I regional final)
Nov. 24 — Vs. Mentor, L, 27-21 (D-I state semifinal)
2018 OLENTANGY LIBERTY ROSTER
1 Donte Eldredge
1 Joey Wiseman
2 Mitchell Okuley
3 Ben Roderick
4 Kevin O’Mery
5 Stephen Dirksmeier
5 Nicholas Paolo
6 Shawn Castellanos
6 Dominick Magistrale
7 Adam Lane
7 Grant Wilson
8 Mitchell Kershner
8 Tyler Schapker
9 Grant Clausing
9 Matthew Rohl
10 Carson Carrier
10 Casey Kauf
11 Matt Milisavljevich
11 Samuel Zabonik
12 Michael Millard
13 Robert Flowers
14 Aidan Kenley
15 Mitchell Fields
16 Jackson Roberts
17 Corbin Parrish
18 Andrew Lane
19 Jack Barboza
20 Mikey Gordon
21 Taylor Bower
22 Dylan Stevens
23 Jake Sincek
24 Noah Uttam
25 Chase Miley
26 Tasker Brown
27 Tyson Chapman
28 Miller Ridpath
29 Ryan Ritter
30 Jared Severance
31 Andrew Barrett
32 Preston Oliver
33 Ben Cox
34 Jacob Sauer
35 Ryan Bird
36 Drew Thornton
37 Ian Newcomer
38 Braydan Sackett
39 Brian Yamokoski
40 Justin Callahan
41 Grant Butler
42 Kyle Wilson
43 Jamie Hessing
44 Kaden Tong
45 Reid Follmer
46 Carter Lane
47 Doug Lyle
48 Joey Dierker
49 Matthew Hale
50 Matthew Barrett
51 Max Turner
52 Brady Kuhn
53 Jacob Sulewski
54 Josh Miller
55 Benjamin Flees
56 Ryan Repasky
57 Matthew Wrather
58 Drake Carrier
59 Kyle Shumate
60 Sean Gemienhardt
61 Jack Forsman
62 Noah Hatcher
63 Luke Tate
64 Mitchell Fuller
65 Grady Clausing
66 Joshua Slingsby
67 Nicholas Brown
68 Tyler Rosselli
69 Tyus Thompson
70 Parker Flinn
71 Benjamin Wrather
72 Jadon Brownlee
73 Mitch Koski
74 Kyle Hehmeyer
75 Alexander Azusenis
76 Nick Hall
78 Tristan Lehmiller
80 Chase Cameron
81 Connor Humenay
82 Mark Ceddia
83 Jack Feeman
84 Jackson Maag
85 Jacob Yeray
86 Luke Humenay
87 Jacob Kessler
88 Camden Barcus
89 Landon Smith
90 Parker Haney
91 Keaton Butler
92 Jacob Bonacci
94 Josh Piela
99 Tyler Hauenstein
Olentangy Liberty coach Steve Hale has a pretty simple philosophy when it comes to the success or failure of his teams.
“You go out and get in competitive situations and put your kids in a situation to be successful and see how they respond,” Hale said. “This group has responded well over the years. This season will bring its challenges – much like last year did. We’ll see how they respond and learn from their mistakes.”
Historically speaking, the Patriots have responded well to adversity.
Liberty went 1-9 in its first year and hasn’t had a losing season since. If you’re scoring at home – it’s seven OCC titles, 10 playoff appearances, 13 winning seasons and 14 non-losing campaigns while amassing a 114-55 record in 15 years – all on Hale’s ledger.
“We had two really good runs,” Hale said. “We’ve got great kids that work really hard. We’ve got a team that’s fun to be around and whatever happens, we’re going to enjoy our experience with them.”
The Patriots finished 11-3 last year, won a second straight OCC Buckeye title with a 5-0 record and made it to the state final four for the second straight year.
They lose Johnny Wiseman, who was second team All-Ohio and a key player on both offense and defense.
The Patriots lose running Matt Webb (1,004 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns) and linemen Chase Bower and Nick Rosi on offense, but, with a roster numbering 100, have a lot back in the literal sense.
“We have a pretty large senior class – 33,” Hale said. “We’ve never had anything close to that. We’ve normally averaged somewhere around 22. I don’t know that there’s anything different other than the senior kids … they just like each other and they’re friends.”
Senior Mitchell Okuley has been a starter since midway through his sophomore year. He’ll have fellow seniors Mitchell Kershner, Jake Sincek and Grant Wilson to throw to again at receiver.
Sophomore Aidan Kenley is expected to carry the load in the backfield behind seniors Brady Kuhn and Alex Azusensis on the line.
“They’re different than … Matt was so big and thick,” Hale said. “These guys are a little more scatback type. So, that’ll change some things that we do a little bit.”
Senior Ben Roderick is on the team, but Hale wasn’t sure if he’d ever get cleared to play after suffering a season-ending knee injury in basketball last year. Roderick led the team with 41 catches for 551 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.
“I don’t know if he’ll ever play a down for us this year,” Hale said. “But, he’s been here too long. I like having him around. It’s good for him and it’s good for the guys.”
The Patriots have more to replace on defense, especially at the linebacker position with Edward Warinner, Skylar Wahlund, John Paolo and Dominic Nappi as well as linemen Matt Keene and Chris Osborne and defensive back Troy Oehler all lost to graduation.
But, they were strong and deep at linebacker last year. Nick Paolo is the top returner of the group, but Matthew Rohl (senior) saw significant time, too.
Senior Jaime Hessing returns at defensive end and Wilson and Corbin Parrish (junior) are back in the secondary.
