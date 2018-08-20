Big team, big expectations

Olentangy Liberty coach Steve Hale has a pretty simple philosophy when it comes to the success or failure of his teams.

“You go out and get in competitive situations and put your kids in a situation to be successful and see how they respond,” Hale said. “This group has responded well over the years. This season will bring its challenges – much like last year did. We’ll see how they respond and learn from their mistakes.”

Historically speaking, the Patriots have responded well to adversity.

Liberty went 1-9 in its first year and hasn’t had a losing season since. If you’re scoring at home – it’s seven OCC titles, 10 playoff appearances, 13 winning seasons and 14 non-losing campaigns while amassing a 114-55 record in 15 years – all on Hale’s ledger.

“We had two really good runs,” Hale said. “We’ve got great kids that work really hard. We’ve got a team that’s fun to be around and whatever happens, we’re going to enjoy our experience with them.”

The Patriots finished 11-3 last year, won a second straight OCC Buckeye title with a 5-0 record and made it to the state final four for the second straight year.

They lose Johnny Wiseman, who was second team All-Ohio and a key player on both offense and defense.

The Patriots lose running Matt Webb (1,004 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns) and linemen Chase Bower and Nick Rosi on offense, but, with a roster numbering 100, have a lot back in the literal sense.

“We have a pretty large senior class – 33,” Hale said. “We’ve never had anything close to that. We’ve normally averaged somewhere around 22. I don’t know that there’s anything different other than the senior kids … they just like each other and they’re friends.”

Senior Mitchell Okuley has been a starter since midway through his sophomore year. He’ll have fellow seniors Mitchell Kershner, Jake Sincek and Grant Wilson to throw to again at receiver.

Sophomore Aidan Kenley is expected to carry the load in the backfield behind seniors Brady Kuhn and Alex Azusensis on the line.

“They’re different than … Matt was so big and thick,” Hale said. “These guys are a little more scatback type. So, that’ll change some things that we do a little bit.”

Senior Ben Roderick is on the team, but Hale wasn’t sure if he’d ever get cleared to play after suffering a season-ending knee injury in basketball last year. Roderick led the team with 41 catches for 551 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever play a down for us this year,” Hale said. “But, he’s been here too long. I like having him around. It’s good for him and it’s good for the guys.”

The Patriots have more to replace on defense, especially at the linebacker position with Edward Warinner, Skylar Wahlund, John Paolo and Dominic Nappi as well as linemen Matt Keene and Chris Osborne and defensive back Troy Oehler all lost to graduation.

But, they were strong and deep at linebacker last year. Nick Paolo is the top returner of the group, but Matthew Rohl (senior) saw significant time, too.

Senior Jaime Hessing returns at defensive end and Wilson and Corbin Parrish (junior) are back in the secondary.

Liberty quarterback Mitchell Okuley (2) has been a starter since midway through his sophomore year, most recently leading the Patriots to back-to-back state semifinal appearances. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_okuley.jpg Liberty quarterback Mitchell Okuley (2) has been a starter since midway through his sophomore year, most recently leading the Patriots to back-to-back state semifinal appearances. Ben Stroup | Gazette Mitchell Kershner sprints off the line of scrimmage during a practice earlier this summer at Olentangy Liberty. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_kershner.jpg Mitchell Kershner sprints off the line of scrimmage during a practice earlier this summer at Olentangy Liberty. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Liberty led into season by huge senior class

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

2018 SCHEDULE Aug. 24 — @ Pickerington North, 7 p.m. Aug. 31 — Vs. Cleveland Glenville, 7 p.m. Sep. 7 — Vs. Marysville, 7 p.m. Sep. 14 — Vs. Hilliard Davidson, 7 p.m. Sep. 21 — @ Groveport-Madison, 7 p.m. Sep. 28— Vs. Westerville Central, 7 p.m. Oct. 5 — @ Westerville South, 7 p.m. Oct. 12 — Vs. Olentangy, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 — Vs. Olentangy Orange, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 — @ Westerville North, 7 p.m. 2017 RESULTS (11-3, 5-0 OCC Buckeye) Aug. 25 — Vs. St. Joseph (Ontario) North, W, 49-14 Sep. 1 — Vs. Huber Heights Wayne, L, 17-0 Sep. 8 — @ Marysville, W, 32-21 Sep. 15 — @Hilliard Davidson, W, 17-10 Sep. 22 — Vs. Pickerington North, L, 42-0 Sep. 29 — @ Westerville Central, W, 31-28 Oct. 6 — Vs. Westerville South, W, 34-14 Oct. 13 — @ Olentangy, W, 28-17 Oct. 20 — @Olentangy Orange, W, 25-24 Oct. 27 — Vs. Westerville North, W, 35-8 Nov. 3 — Vs. Dublin Jerome, W, 35-0 (D-I regional quarterfinal) Nov. 10 — Vs. Gahanna Lincoln, W, 17-14 (D-I regional semifinal) Nov. 17 — Vs. Toledo Whitmer, W, 34-7 (D-I regional final) Nov. 24 — Vs. Mentor, L, 27-21 (D-I state semifinal) 2018 OLENTANGY LIBERTY ROSTER 1 Donte Eldredge 1 Joey Wiseman 2 Mitchell Okuley 3 Ben Roderick 4 Kevin O’Mery 5 Stephen Dirksmeier 5 Nicholas Paolo 6 Shawn Castellanos 6 Dominick Magistrale 7 Adam Lane 7 Grant Wilson 8 Mitchell Kershner 8 Tyler Schapker 9 Grant Clausing 9 Matthew Rohl 10 Carson Carrier 10 Casey Kauf 11 Matt Milisavljevich 11 Samuel Zabonik 12 Michael Millard 13 Robert Flowers 14 Aidan Kenley 15 Mitchell Fields 16 Jackson Roberts 17 Corbin Parrish 18 Andrew Lane 19 Jack Barboza 20 Mikey Gordon 21 Taylor Bower 22 Dylan Stevens 23 Jake Sincek 24 Noah Uttam 25 Chase Miley 26 Tasker Brown 27 Tyson Chapman 28 Miller Ridpath 29 Ryan Ritter 30 Jared Severance 31 Andrew Barrett 32 Preston Oliver 33 Ben Cox 34 Jacob Sauer 35 Ryan Bird 36 Drew Thornton 37 Ian Newcomer 38 Braydan Sackett 39 Brian Yamokoski 40 Justin Callahan 41 Grant Butler 42 Kyle Wilson 43 Jamie Hessing 44 Kaden Tong 45 Reid Follmer 46 Carter Lane 47 Doug Lyle 48 Joey Dierker 49 Matthew Hale 50 Matthew Barrett 51 Max Turner 52 Brady Kuhn 53 Jacob Sulewski 54 Josh Miller 55 Benjamin Flees 56 Ryan Repasky 57 Matthew Wrather 58 Drake Carrier 59 Kyle Shumate 60 Sean Gemienhardt 61 Jack Forsman 62 Noah Hatcher 63 Luke Tate 64 Mitchell Fuller 65 Grady Clausing 66 Joshua Slingsby 67 Nicholas Brown 68 Tyler Rosselli 69 Tyus Thompson 70 Parker Flinn 71 Benjamin Wrather 72 Jadon Brownlee 73 Mitch Koski 74 Kyle Hehmeyer 75 Alexander Azusenis 76 Nick Hall 78 Tristan Lehmiller 80 Chase Cameron 81 Connor Humenay 82 Mark Ceddia 83 Jack Feeman 84 Jackson Maag 85 Jacob Yeray 86 Luke Humenay 87 Jacob Kessler 88 Camden Barcus 89 Landon Smith 90 Parker Haney 91 Keaton Butler 92 Jacob Bonacci 94 Josh Piela 99 Tyler Hauenstein

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.