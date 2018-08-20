Fast start sends Pacers past Barons

The Delaware Hayes boys soccer team scored twice in the first 10 minutes on the way to a 3-0 rain-shortened victory at Buckeye Valley in non-league action Monday night in Delaware.

Kyle Klumpp, who led the Pacers with two goals, scored his first on a free kick at the 33:13 mark of the first half.

Then, on Hayes’ next possession, Brian Frisch centered to Briggy Kannally from the right side. Kannally freed himself with one dribble and beat the goalie low on the right to give the Pacers a quick 2-0 lead with 31:54 left.

Klumpp lobbed a ball from about 30 yards off the goalkeeper’s fingertips with 9:19 left in the half to cap the scoring.

“I think Kyle is one of the most technically sound players that I’ve seen at both Hayes and as we play other teams,” Hayes coach Robb Morgan said. “His technical ability to do things on the ball is impressive and it doesn’t surprise me that he put two strikes on net today.”

Jack Scheeler had two saves in goal for the Barons (0-1-1) in the first half before giving way to Cole Davis, who played the full 7 minutes, 7 seconds of the second half before action was stopped.

“Everybody is technically sound on (Hayes’) roster,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “We still have a lot of young, developing guys. I’m starting seven freshmen or sophomores … if they continue to want to get better we’ll have a team that’s built for the future.”

Davidka McCammon stopped two balls in goal for the Pacers (2-0).

Hayes is right back at it today when it travels to Beechcroft in non-league action. Play is set for 5:30 p.m. BV looks to bounce back against Liberty Union in non-league action at home Thursday at 6 p.m.

Delaware Christian 1, River Valley 1

Gabe Nicastro found Jared Gibson for the equalizer in the 36th minute to help the Eagles earn a 1-1 draw against visiting River Valley Monday in Delaware.

The Gibson goal helped DCS (0-1-1) overcome Sedric Still’s tally in the 22nd minute that gave the Vikings (1-1) the early lead.

Next up, the Eagles open up MOCAL play against Granville Christian at home today at 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lindsay Hill and Kina Ehlers took home singles victories and Big Walnut got a pair of doubles victories as well in a 4-1 win at Delaware Hayes in non-league action Monday in Delaware.

Hill defeated Grace Brinkmoeller 6-0, 6-1 and Ehlers knocked off Grace Martin 6-3, 6-3 for the Golden Eagles.

The team of Lindsey Stevens and Avery Wagner outlasted Hayes’ Sarah Midura and Lily Tope in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 win and Ally Stevens and Ciara Matos defeated Kailah Breece and Abbey Eyerman 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 in doubles action.

Evelyn Mignanou picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Addy Smith for the Pacers’ lone win.

BOYS GOLF

Ben Nash shot an 80 to lead Olentangy to a 330 score and a middle-of-the-pack finish at the 22-team St. John’s Jesuit Inverness Invitational Monday in Toledo.

Other Olentangy contributors were Cameron Casto (82), Bennett Zeitner (83) Garrett Leckrone (85) and Chas Martin (90).

Olentangy Liberty was also in action. The Patriots carded a combined 316 thanks to scores from Josh Steyer (76), Drew Blosser (77), Grant Smeltzer (79) and Caden Gallagher (82).

GIRLS GOLF

Kavya Manocha’s 79 earned her medalist honors, leading Olentangy Liberty to a second-place finish at the Lexington Invitational Monday at the Westbrook Country Club in Mansfield.

Sarah Latzke (85), Juliana Renda (90), Bella Orofino (93), Gracie Baun (94) and Taya Buxton (103) helped the Patriots to an overall 347. Ashland, which fired a 334, won the tourney.

Hayes’ Briggy Kannally (9) finds room to roam between Buckeye Valley’s Felipe Scharff (6) and Joe Reynolds during Monday’s non-league showdown at BV. Kannally had a goal in the Pacers’ 3-0 win. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_hayesbv.jpg Hayes’ Briggy Kannally (9) finds room to roam between Buckeye Valley’s Felipe Scharff (6) and Joe Reynolds during Monday’s non-league showdown at BV. Kannally had a goal in the Pacers’ 3-0 win. Ben Stroup | Gazette

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

