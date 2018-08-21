McMillin’s hat trick sends Pacers over Tigers

Sydney McMillin was able to get just about whatever shot she wanted Tuesday at Pickerington Central, scoring three times to lead the Delaware Hayes girls soccer team to a convincing 5-1 win over the host Tigers.

Alyssa Griner backed McMillin’s hat trick with a goal and assist of her own while Maddy Green scored off a feed from Marissa Lovett.

Abby Weller anchored the Pacer defense with six saves in the Hayes goal.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Bishop Hartley 0

Sydney Walker scored what proved to be the game’s lone goal and Ally McMurtie was credited with the assist as the Bears edged the Hawks to pick up their first win in program history Tuesday night at Berlin.

Olentangy 3, Thomas Worthington 1

The Braves started the season in style, scoring three first-half goals on the way to a solid win over the visiting Cardinals Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Kylee Beinecke, Jamie Rosales and Sydney Richards had the Olentangy goals while Katie Scott finished with eight saves.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Hilliard Bradley 0

It took 50-plus minutes for either team to crack the scoring column, but Emma Lindsey did just that off a feed from Grace Linscott in the 55th minute to give the Patriots a lead they parlayed into a 1-0 win over the visiting Jaguars Tuesday in Powell.

Also: Olentangy Orange at Big Walnut, ppd., field conditions.

BOYS SOCCER

Seth Holt scored in the 16th minute and Landon Hegenberger added a little insurance to lead the Granville Christian boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over host Delaware Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

Curtis Bean had seven saves in goal for DCS.

Olentangy 1, Dublin Jerome 1

Drew Clement scored to put the Braves on top, but the Celtics’ Evan Davis hammered home the equalizer with about 10 minutes to go as Olentangy and Jerome battled to a draw Tuesday in Dublin.

Grant Robinson had six saves for the Braves.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Thomas Worthington 2; Olentangy Berlin 0, Whitehall-Yearling 0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team dominated during Tuesday’s non-league showdown at Marysville, winning 25-4, 25-10, 25-12.

Claranne Fechter led the attack with a team-best 11 kills. Other standouts included Logan Flaugh, who finished with 23 assists; Abby Erickson, who had five blocks; and Maile Steckelberg, who chipped in 19 digs to go with a team-leading four aces.

Delaware Christian 3, Madison Christian 0

The Eagles handled business in their first league match of the season, knocking off host Madison Christian in straight sets Tuesday night.

DCS took the first by a 25-13 margin before sealing the deal with back-to-back wins of 25-18 and 25-22.

Lyssi Snouffer led the way with 16 kills and 11 digs. Nikki Snedden was also sharp, finishing with a team-best 12 digs while Allison Grover added seven kills, five aces and two blocks and Abbi Maurer finished with 17 assists to go with three kills.

Also: Dublin Coffman def. Olentangy 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.

GIRLS GOLF

Kavya Manocha fired a medal-winning 38 and Taya Buxton was close behind with a 42 to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls golf team to a 169-194 win over visiting Watterson Tuesday at Scioto Reserve.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dublin Scioto 5, Delaware Hayes 0.

