Liberty rolls to 2nd win of season

Reese McClelland broke the scoring seal off a feed from Anna Benton and the Olentangy Liberty field hockey team never looked back, rolling to an 8-0 win over host Scioto Wednesday in Dublin.

Sienna Sakich doubled the Patriot edge off a corner and Faith DiMantova made it 3-0 shortly after.

McClelland poured in her second off an assist from Hailey Eckhart and Eckhart added a goal of her own off a pass from Sakich to balloon the Liberty edge to 5-0.

Addie Drunkenbroad, DiMantova and Eckhart added the final three tallies to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy 0

Abby Stedman and Taylor DiSabato scored early as the Pioneers parlayed a 2-0 halftime edge into a solid win over host Olentangy Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Also: Bexley 5, Olentangy Berlin 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Maggie Torlone and Emma Reger picked up a thrilling tie-break win at second doubles and Ella Franz added a win at first singles, but it wasn’t quite enough as visiting Columbus Academy escaped with a 3-2 non-league win Wednesday at Berlin.

Torlone and Reger dropped the first set against Academy’s Maddy Rosenberg and Hayley White, falling 4-6, but won the second 7-5 before taking the tie-break by a 10-7 margin.

Franz, meanwhile, beat Carmen Merkel 6-2, 6-4.

