Formidable up front

2018 SCHEDULE
Aug. 24 — Vs. Worthington Kilbourne, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 — Vs. Bishop Watterson, 7 p.m.
Sep. 7 — @ Pickerington North, 7 p.m.
Sep. 14 — Vs. Big Walnut, 7 p.m.
Sep. 21 — @ Westland, 7 p.m.
Sep. 28 — @ Westerville North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 — Vs. Olentangy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 — @ Westerville Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 — @ Olentangy Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 — Vs. Westerville South, 7 p.m.
2017 RESULTS (9-2, 4-1 OCC Buckeye)
Aug. 25 — @ Worthington Kilbourne, W, 32-7
Sep. 1 — @ Bishop Watterson, W, 22-0
Sep. 8 — Vs. Dublin Jerome, W, 31-7
Sep. 15 — @ Big Walnut, W, 35-10
Sep. 22 — Vs. Newark, W, 50-14
Sep. 29 — Vs. Westerville North, W, 26-0
Oct. 6 — @ Olentangy, W, 30-28
Oct. 12 — Vs. Westerville Central, W, 35-10
Oct. 20 — Vs. Olentangy Liberty, L, 25-24
Oct. 27 — @ Westerville South, W, 35-7
Nov. 3 — Vs. Gahanna Lincoln, L, 38-37 (OT, D-I regional quarterfinal)
2018 OLENTANGY ORANGE ROSTER
1 Caden Konczak
2 Mark Roberts
3 Matt Momburg
4 Jack Fenton
5 Colin Mcnay
6 Zach Hill
7 Ryan Dunn
8 Robbie Dayhuff
9 Griffin Runyon
10 Mitchell Gifford
11 Ian Enders
12 Josh Laisure
13 Zach Harrison
14 Spencer Hawkins
15 Luke Applegate
16 Zane Lattig
17 Ryan Swiger
19 Brant Kightlinger
20 Dom Davis
21 Julian Disabato
22 Jake Vanchieri
23 Alex Lopez
24 Reece Dunham
25 Brad Snyder
26 Ethan Adkins
27 Joey Guagenti
29 Hamed Sesay
30 Eli Payne
31 Cameron Baisden
32 Christian Phillips
33 Henry Groce
34 Evan Leist
35 Logan Larivee
36 Sam Sells
37 Dylan Buchanan
38 Jace Weibel
39 Casey Baisden
41 Truman Heilshorn
42 Caleb Lindley
44 Jack Almond
46 Aidan Toombs
47 Dylan Townsend
48 Doug Diller
49 Joey Dimeo
50 Mason Faulkner
51 Cardan Mutai
52 Tyler Yanka
54 Luke Brandt
60 Connor Mathena
61 Ryan Minott
62 Aidan Mcdonald
63 Antonio Mitchell
64 Dale Sickman
65 Carter Bluvol
67 Dom Silvestri
68 Kyle Collins
70 Tanner Lester
72 Jeff Sullivan
73 Najib Talukder
75 Ryan Duffy
76 Zach Stevenson
77 Geoffrey Kaminski
78 Julian Cummings
79 Jared Pack
80 Jadon Ampadu
81 Nate Miller
82 Will Angelis
83 Anthony Wong
84 Christian Wright
85 Sam Wyne
86 Aidan Hill
87 Kellen Sargent
88 Dylan Dempsey
99 Kyle Sessamen
When Olentangy Orange football coach Zebb Schroeder talked about building a football program before the 2015 season – he pointed to his lines.
“We have some very good big kids – we just don’t have very much depth at the offensive and defensive lines,” he said at the time.
Fast forward three years later and the Pioneers are replacing a lot of skill position players on offense and much of the back end of their defense.
They lost Bryce Houston, Zane Fisher, Jimmy Sensibaugh, Garrett Runyon and Jayden Rodgers – all key cogs on a defense that held opponents to just 13.3 points and less than 250 yards per game.
They lost their top two leading rushers in Jack Applegate and Graham Starn, quarterback Luke Schmeling and his top target Manny Anderson on offense.
But, Schroeder (22-20 in four seasons) has a lot of linemen at his disposal – making that transition a whole lot easier.
“That’s a lot of skill-player production,” Schroeder said. “I think the one thing that we have that can sort of mask some of the inexperience … we have a lot of very good linemen back. We’re excited about what we can do up front on both sides of the ball.”
One of those linemen is one of the top recruits in the state, if not the country in Zach Harrison. The star defensive end had 17.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks as a junior last year.
He’ll also contribute more on offense at wide receiver – a position he’s played in the past.
Junior Jeff Sullivan (center) and seniors Zach Stevenson (guard) and Ryan Duffy (tackle) return to play on a very strong offensive line.
They’ll be protecting Robbie Dayhuff (senior) at quarterback and running back Mark Roberts (senior).
The defense has a lot to replace for sure, but senior Brant Kightlinger and Kyle Sessaman join Harrison on the line. Zach Hill moves off the line to linebacker and Dayhuff and fellow seniors Ethan Adkins and Brad Snyder should shore up the secondary.
The Pioneers are coming off their best record in school history at 11-2 overall. But, their season hinged on just two points.
They were a point away from winning the OCC Buckeye (their first league title since 2011) and finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history. They were a point away from picking up the school’s second ever playoff victory.
“As a coaching staff – you look at the big picture,” Schroeder said. “What can we do a little bit better? What’s that one thing that’s going to take us over the top?”
Even with all of the changes – Schroeder believes he’s seen that this group has the ability to keep the momentum rolling.
Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.