Area cross country teams shine early

Buckeye Valley’s Chloe Dawson and Big Walnut’s Colbi Borland put on a show Saturday, capturing the top two spots at the Buckeye Valley Baron Blast cross country invitational in Delaware.

Dawson won for the second straight season … and did so by a comfortable cushion. She crossed the finish line in 18:58.36 — a mark considerably faster than the 19:30.6 she posted to win last year’s event.

Borland, meanwhile, finished in 19:40.34 to nab runner-up honors.

The host Barons finished second as a team. Other BV standouts included Bailey Kreft (eighth in 21:30.68) and Jia Radloff (ninth in 21:33.47).

The Golden Eagles were fourth overall, with Grace Unger (22nd in 22:28.95) and Hannah Unger (24th in 22:44.47) backing Borland with top-25 finishes.

Jonathan Alder won the team title while Centerburg finished third between BV and Big Walnut.

Pickerington North Classic

Allie Guagenti finished fourth overall to lead Olentangy Orange to the team title in the Panther Division at Saturday’s Pickerington North Classic.

The senior finished in 19:14. Linsday Ott was also solid for the Pioneers, closing ninth in 20:04, while freshman Corrine Hazel finished 12th in 20:19 in the first race of her high school career.

Olentangy Liberty was also in action, finishing second behind its sister school. Gracie Sprankle led the Patriots, finishing second overall in 18:45.92. Linnea Kunesh (13th in 20:23.74) and Audrey Piero (20:26.87) were also steady.

In the Bengal Division, Olentangy Berlin secured an impressive win thanks in part to the efforts of Meghan Boggess (seventh in 20:41.73), Katie Balthaser (12th in 20:57.87) and Rebecca Koppelman (15th in 21:02.41).

John Fair Invitational

Lex Brookshire nabbed top overall honors (first in 19:19) and Alice Pozzi (sixth in 21:06) and Gracie James (ninth in 21:46) joined her in the top 10 to lead Olentangy to the team title at the John Fair Invitational Saturday at Kenyon College.

Panther Run to Fun

Lauren English finished 13th in 13:39.27 and Leila Bouziri closed 21st in 14:22.69 to lead Delaware Hayes to a third-place finish at Saturday’s 3,200-yard St. Mary Central Catholic Panther Run to Fun at Sandusky Mills Creek.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Jack Humenay finished third overall and Joseph Johnson III closed fifth to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys cross country team to the team title at the Buckeye Valley Baron Blast Saturday in Delaware.

Humenay and Johnson III crossed the finish line in respective times of 17:14.32 and 17:33.22. Caleb Ogle (eighth in 17:47.16), Adam Clark (ninth in 17:53.15) and Andrew Boggs (10th in 17:57.71) also nabbed top-10 finishes for the champion Patriots.

Jonathan Alder secured runner-up honors while North Union smoothed out the top three. Host Buckeye Valley, meanwhile, finished sixth while Big Walnut was seventh.

Ben Johns (29th in 18:48.05), Philip Holst (36th in 19:00.62) and Dylan Fisher (43rd in 19:05.54) were the top three Barons while Jacob Krous (31st in 18:50.84), Christopher Lee (48th in 19:15.47) and Drew Armstrong (59th in 19:47.85) paced the Golden Eagles.

Pickerington North Classic

Olentangy Orange opened its season with a solid third-place showing in the Panther Division at Saturday’s Pickerington North Classic.

Andrew Schoff led the Pioneers, finishing fourth overall in 16:17. Alex Kenish also finished in the top 10, closing eighth with a personal-best effort of 16:36.

Olentangy Berlin competed in the Bengal Division, finishing fourth. The Bears were boosted by Corey Rinehart (13th in 17:41.92) and Jack Dunlop (18th in 17:50.82).

John Fair Invitational

Carter Schaefer, Sam Holt and Mikey Worboy took the top three spots to lead Olentangy to the team title at Saturday’s Mount Vernon John Fair Invitational at Kenyon College.

Schaefer took home top individual honors with an effort of 16:22.9 while Holt and Worboy finished second and third in respective times of 16:23.8 and 16:52.6.

Chandler Moyer was also solid, finishing fifth in 17:18.7.

Panther Run to Fun

Avery Latta (38th in 11:39) and Padraig Mumper (40th in 11:45.02) led Delaware Hayes at Saturday’s 3,200-yard St. Mary Central Catholic Panther Run to Fun at Sandusky Mills Creek.

The Pacers finished seventh as a team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy 3, DeSales 0; Highland 3, Big Walnut 2; Delaware Hayes 2, Elgin 0; Cardington 2, Delaware Hayes 1; Delaware Hayes 2, Centerburg 0; East Knox 3, Delaware Christian 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 1, St. Ursula 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oregon Clay 2, Olentangy Liberty 1.

BOYS GOLF

Delaware Hayes 1st at Northridge Viking Invitational.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Orange 3rd (306), Olentangy Liberty 7th (337) at New Albany Fall Open at Cooks Creek.

Orange, Berlin, Olentangy girls all win respective meets