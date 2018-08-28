Braves blank Golden Eagles

Drew Clement had a foot in four of Olentangy’s five goals, assisting on three and scoring another to lead the Olentangy boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over host Big Walnut Tuesday in Sunbury.

Mateo Montoya broke the scoring seal while Josh Gernert made it 2-0 shortly after. Both goals were assisted by Clement. Clement then scored off a feed from Marc Gil before Jackson Tomsic scored an unassisted tally to smooth out the first-half scoring.

Christian Bowens poured in the lone second-half goal to seal the deal.

The Braves have been good so far this season, but they might be close to getting even better.

“First, keep in mind that we have done all this (2-0-1 record) without our returning leading scoring Matt Celona, who has only played 45 minutes this season and is set to return Thursday against Worthington Kilbourne,” Olentangy coach Kyle Hamrick said. “We have a lot of depth and the boys play together.”

Grant Robinson and Max Fidler combined for nine saves in the shutout win while BW keeper Ryan Kline had 11.

Delaware Hayes 1, Hilliard Darby 0

Briggy Kannally continued his hot start to the season, finding the back of the net to provide the difference in the Pacers’ win over the Panthers Tuesday night.

With the game scoreless heading into the final minutes of action, Kannally finally broke through in the 72nd minute off a feed from Kyle Klumpp. He’s scored eight goals in four games so far this season.

Davidka McCamon and the defense handled the rest en route to collecting the shutout. McCamon finished with eight saves in the win.

Also: Dublin Coffman 4, Olentangy Orange 3; Dublin Scioto 2, Olentangy Berlin 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sydney and Taylor McMillin accounted for all three goals as the Delaware Hayes girls soccer team battled to a 3-3 draw against visiting Hilliard Darby Tuesday night.

Taylor found the back of the net twice while Sydney smoothed out the scoring summary with the other.

Hannah Halstead finished with an assist while Abby Weller collected eight saves in the Pacer goal.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 2, Dublin Scioto 1; Dublin Coffman 1, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy 0, Big Walnut 0; Olentangy Liberty 1, Hilliard Davidson 1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Delaware Christian volleyball team cruised past host Northside Christian Tuesday, winning 25-2, 25-12, 25-7.

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with 10 kills, five aces and six digs, Maggie Broadfoot added 12 digs, five aces and four kills and Grace Williams chipped in six aces and 14 assists in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 0

The Patriots picked up a convincing win on the road Tuesday, topping the host Wildcats 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.

Claranne Fechter finished with a team-best seven kills in the win while Logan Flaugh had 22 assists and Malie Steckelberg chipped in 17 digs.

Delaware Hayes 3, Thomas Worthington 0

The Pacers parlayed a strong start into a solid three-set win Tuesday, knocking off the visiting Cardinals 25-9, 25-20, 25-19.

Sydney Krewson finished with a team-best 11 kills and Anna Johnson facilitated the offense with 16 assists.

Also: Dublin Jerome 3, Olentangy Berlin 1; Dublin Coffman 3, Olentangy Orange 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes 3, Hilliard Bradley 2; New Albany 5, Big Walnut 0; Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville Central 0.

Olentangy’s Drew Clement works around a Big Walnut defender during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_bwtangy-3.jpg Olentangy’s Drew Clement works around a Big Walnut defender during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | Gazette