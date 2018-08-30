Barons hold off Eagles 2-1

Alex Brown found the back of the net in the 63rd minute, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal as the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team notched a 2-1 non-league win over visiting Delaware Christian Thursday evening.

The tally was the first of the freshman’s varsity career.

“I’m very happy for Alex,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “Getting his first goal … and it ended up being the game-winner at that.”

Eli Aquino also scored for the Barons, hammering home a rebound with 30 seconds left in the first half.

DCS’s Jared Gibson helped the Eagles break through with a goal in the 80th minute, but the game was all but decided by then.

“We’re finally putting the ball in the net,” Staley said. “The back line did their usual great job … hopefully we’ve turned a corner and we can do some great things the rest of the season.”

Jack Scheeler and Cole Davis combined for five saves in the BV goal while Curtis Bean had eight saves for Delaware Christian.

Olentangy 4, Worthington Kilbourne 1

Alec Heidl had a pair of goals to stake the Braves to an early lead, Thadd Graham connected on an unassisted goal from near midfield and Drew Clement scored off a feed from Szymon Juscinski to all but seal the deal Thursday night against the visiting Wolves.

Down four, Kilbourne finally beat Olentangy keeper Grant Robinson, who finished with six saves, late in the game to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Thomas Worthington 0

Ludwig Conrad scored three goals to lead the Patriots to a decisive non-league win over visiting Thomas Worthington Thursday in Powell.

Liberty improved to a perfect 4-0 with the win.

Mount Vernon 2, Big Walnut 1

Hunter Blair scored a first-half goal to give the Golden Eagles a lead, but the Yellow Jackets scored a pair in the final 10 minutes of the game to rally for a non-league win Thursday in Sunbury.

Also: Lexington 1, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy Orange 3, Pickerington Central 2.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team picked up its second straight league win Thursday, handling visiting Worthington Kilbourne 4-1.

The Pacers cruised on all three singles courts. Grace Brinkmoeller handled business by a 6-1, 6-2 margin at first singles, Renae Haferman won 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Evelyn Mignanou picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles.

Hayes’ other win came at second doubles, where Sarah Midura and Kailah Breece teamed up to knock off the Wolves’ duo by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Olentangy Berlin 5, Hilliard Darby 0

The Bears were sharp Thursday afternoon, blanking the visiting Panthers in OCC action at Olentangy Berlin.

Winners included Ella Franz (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Janna Harris (6-2, 6-2 at second singles), Vidya Puttagunta (6-2, 6-0 at third singles), the duo of Emma Reger and Maggie Torlone (7-5, 6-4 at first doubles) and Maddie Reger and Sydney Webb (6-4, 6-3 at second doubles).

Big Walnut 5, Newark 0

The Golden Eagles picked up a pair of three-sets wins to sweep away the visiting Wildcats Thursday in Sunbury.

Ciara Matos rallied for a 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 win at third singles and Hannah Kaiser and Addy Smith won 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 at second doubles.

BW’s others wins came from Lindsay Hill (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Kina Ehlers (7-5, 6-3 at second singles) and Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens (6-3, 7-5 at first doubles).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Taylor Karlo finished with a team-best nine kills and three aces to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls volleyball team to a straight-set win over visiting Newark Thursday in Powell.

The Patriots won the first set 25-10 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-17 and 25-16 in the second and third, respectively.

Other standouts included Claranne Fechter and Reagan Rosi, who collected eight kills apiece; Logan Flaugh, who had 26 assists; and Abby Erickson, who had three blocks in the win.

Big Walnut 3, Marysville 0

Kaley Rammelsberg finished with nine aces and Kassie Bowmar and Kelsie Imertreijs had seven apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-9 non-league win over host Marysville Thursday night.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Franklin Heights 0; Thomas Worthington 3, Olentangy Berlin 1; Hilliard Bradley 3, Hayes 1.

GIRLS GOLF

Mackenzie Furches and Emily Longworth each had 50s to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a 219-247 dual-meet win over Ontario Thursday at Oak Tree.

Kirsten Fridley (54) and Becca Herriott (65) also scored for the Barons.

