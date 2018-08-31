Pacers outlast Monarchs in OT

The Delaware Hayes football team did the little things Friday night … little things that added up to a big win.

The Pacers (2-0) took advantage of three Monarch turnovers and stopped a potential game-winning, two-point conversion in overtime to earn a hard-fought 17-16 win over visiting Marysville Friday in Delaware.

The Monarchs coughed the ball up at Hayes’ two-yard line on its very first possession … and the Pacers made them pay.

Hayes drove the length of the field and took an early 7-0 lead when Luke Jackson plowed into the end zone from three yards out.

Marysville made it 7-3 when Thomas Wolfe booted a 27-yard field goal with 4:03 left in the second — a score which held up until halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hayes kicker Kyle Klumpp got the points back with a 33-yard field goal with 10:07 to play in the game. Marysville’s Heard Walker, though, answered with a two-yard TD run less than a minute later.

Still tied at 10 in the first and only overtime, Jahi Broussard-Nash scored from four yards out to give Hayes the edge. Klumpp converted the PAT — a point which proved to be the difference.

Walker ran in for a 12-yard touchdown when the Monarchs got the ball, but the Pacer defense slammed the door after that, stopping the ensuing two-point conversion to seal the deal.

Hayes quarterback Blake Eiland was efficient, completing 11 of his 17 passes for 124 yards. He also rushed 15 times for 7- yards while Broussard-Nash and Jackson combined for 81 yards on the ground and a couple scores.

Bishop Watterson 17, Olentangy Orange 14

The Pioneers rallied to turn an early 10-0 deficit into a 14-10 advantage, but Watterson punched in what turned out to be the game-winning score with 1:02 left in the fourth to escape with a non-league win Friday in Lewis Center.

Down 10 in the closing minutes of the first half, Orange quarterback Robbie Dayhuff found an open Zane Lattig for a 45-yard touchdown pass to tighten things up a bit.

With the defense settling in, the Pioneers took their first lead of the night at the 2:56 mark of the third, when Dayhuff completed another long scoring strike — this time a 76-yard bomb to Mark Roberts.

The lead held until the Eagles’ Thomas Bair powered into the end zone from a yard out with just more than a minute to play.

Dayhuff completed 13 of his 22 passes for 229 yards and the two scores while Roberts had 43 rushing yards to complement his big TD grab. Lattig, meanwhile, finishing with five receptions for 77 yards in the setback.

Bair led all rushers with 100 yards on 25 attempts. He scored both the Watterson touchdowns.

Glenville 19, Olentangy Liberty 17

William Anglen threw for 171 yards and a score and Torrance Davis rushed for 136 yards and a couple touchdowns to lead visiting Glenville to a non-league win over host Liberty Friday in Powell.

Mitchell Kershner connected on a 27-yard field goal to get the Patriots within two — 12-10 with 10:16 to play — but Davis answered in a hurry, scoring from three-yards out to balloon the lead to 19-10 with eight minutes left.

Liberty quarterback Corbin Parrish powered into the end zone from a yard out to make it 19-17 with less than four minutes to go, but that was as close as the Patriots would get.

Parrish finished with two rushing touchdowns, the first of which gave his team a 7-6 lead with 4:06 left in the first half. Parrish also completed 12 of his 26 passes for 156 yards and an interception. Jake Sincek was his main target, hauling in five grabs for 65 yards.

Also: Miamisburg 24, Olentangy 14.

Hayes’ Jahi Broussard-Nash breaks free from a Marysville defender during the second half of Friday’s non-league battle in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_nash.jpg Hayes’ Jahi Broussard-Nash breaks free from a Marysville defender during the second half of Friday’s non-league battle in Delaware. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Late score sends Watterson past Orange