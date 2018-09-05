Baron girls return favor, beat Panthers

The Buckeye Valley girls golf team turned the tables on host Fairbanks Wednesday, winning 206-217 just a day after the Panthers took home a 206-213 win in Delaware.

Mackenzie Furches nabbed medalist honors with a 45 — a mark four strokes better than the 49 she posted Tuesday at Oakhaven.

Kirsten Fridley wasn’t far behind, closing with a 49 — her second personal-best round in as many days. Madison Lowe, who also had a personal best Tuesday, followed it up with another career-low round of 62.

Emily Longworth and Becca Herriott earned spots in the team’s top five as well, closing with respective rounds of 53 and 59.

Olentangy Liberty was also in action Wednesday, notching a tri-meet win over Gahanna and Lancaster at Jefferson Country Club.

Kavya Manocha led the Patriots, who carded a combined 175, with a 41 while Juliana Renda finished with a 43.

Gahanna finished second with a 190 while Lancaster closed third with a 258.

BOYS SOCCER

Eli Aquino and Ben Daily scored second-half goals to help Buckeye Valley rally from a goal down and notch a 2-1 MOAC win over Clear Fork Wednesday night.

After the Colts’ Aaron Brown broke the scoring seal in the 50th minute, Aquino got the Barons back to even with a goal off a feed from Daily eight minutes later.

Daily scored an unassisted tally in the 72nd minute to account for the final margin.

“They had a nice shot on their goal, but we gave them too much time to take it,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “On the game-winner, we got a fortunate bounce to get the ball on Ben’s foot, but he walked in from there and finished well.

“I’m very proud of the boys for coming back from a goal down.”

Cole Davis and Jack Scheeler combined for eight saves in the Baron goal while Jordan Merendino had three saves for Clear Fork.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut’s Kina Ehlers picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at third singles, but host DeSales won a pair of three-set thrillers on the doubles courts to collect a 4-1 non-league win Wednesday at Otterbein.

Also: Olentangy Orange 5, Grove City 0.

FIELD HOCKEY

Reese McClelland scored a pair of goals and Keegan Grabow collected the shutout between the pipes as Olentangy Liberty rolled to a 4-0 win over host Dublin Jerome Wednesday night.

Sienna Sakich and Dani Worrel also scored in the win.

Also: Thomas Worthington 9, Olentangy Berlin 0.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_delgazette-7.jpg