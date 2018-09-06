DCS outlasts Worthington Christian

Visiting Worthington Christian used a late surge to keep things interesting, but the Delaware Christian volleyball team was solid down the stretch en route to a 3-1 non-league win Thursday in Delaware.

“It was a fun game … lots of volleys,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “We were up by quite a bit in game 4 and kinda blew our lead, but we had the composure to come back and win that game. So, that should really give us some confidence.”

Worthington Christian won a tight first set 25-22, but the host Eagles took control from there. They won the second by a convincing 25-11 margin before taking the last two by respective scores of 25-22 and 27-25.

Lyssi Snouffer finished with 29 kills, 20 digs and six aces to pace Delaware Christian. Other standouts included Maggie Broadfoot, who collected eight kills and 15 digs; Nikki Snedden, who had 22 digs; and Grace Williams and Abby Maurer, who closed with 25 assists apiece.

Big Walnut 3, New Albany 0

Caroline Speelman had nine aces to lead the Golden Eagles to a convincing three-set win over host New Albany Thursday night.

BW won the first set 25-20 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-16 and 25-15 in the second and third, respectively.

Kaley Rammelsberg and Mac Podraza both had six kills in the win while Sam Bickley, Alex Billings and Podraza collected two aces apiece.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 3, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville South 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Joey Brooks had a hat trick and Kyle Stringer and Brandon Young scored two goals apiece as the Olentangy Orange boys soccer team cruised to an 8-0 non-league win over visiting Columbus Beechcroft Thursday in Lewis Center.

Brooks broke the scoring seal six minutes into the action and the Pioneers never looked back.

Alex James doubled the Orange advantage just a minute later, Brooks added his second of the game a few minutes after that and Stringer scored back-to-back tallies to make it a 5-0 game at the break.

Brooks earned his hat trick five minutes into the second half, scoring via a header off a corner kick, and Young got in on the act with a goal 10 minutes later before smoothing out the scoring summary with his second of the night coming in the game’s final minutes.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 2, St. Charles 0; Olentangy Berlin 4, Fairbanks 1; Delaware Christian 2, Bishop Ready 0; Dublin Scioto 6, Big Walnut 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Olentangy Berlin girls tennis team won on a pair of singles courts and swept the doubles action to notch a 4-1 OCC win over visiting Delaware Hayes Thursday afternoon.

The Bears were boosted by Ella Franz, who won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Janna Harris, who picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at second singles; Maggie Torlone and Emma Reger, who combined for a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win at first doubles; and the duo of Sydney Webb and Maddie Reger, who won 7-5, 6-1 at second doubles.

The Pacers’ lone win came at third singles, where Evelyn Mignanou notched a 6-2, 6-0 decision.

BOYS GOLF

The Delaware Hayes boys golf team picked up a steady non-league win Thursday, handling visiting Watkins Memorial 154-172 at Oakhaven.

Mark Sulek and Colin Bibler led the Pacers with 36s while Luke Gazarek and Brady Gazarek finished with 41s in the win.

GIRLS GOLF

Kirsten Fridley fired a 49 and Mackenzie Furches had a 51 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a runner-up finish Thursday afternoon against visiting Jonathan Alder and Ontario.

The Barons, who also got a steady score from Emily Longworth (52), finished with a combined 215. Alder won the event with a 212 while Ontario finished third with a 247.

Pickerington North 161, Olentangy Liberty 172, Bishop Watterson 185, Olentangy 217

Kavya Manocha carded a 37 to nab co-medalist honors and lead the Patriots to a runner-up finish Thursday at Raymond Memorial.

GIRLS SOCCER

Morgan Bodker headed a corner kick from Alle English into the back of the net with 3:56 left in the second half to help the Big Walnut girls soccer team salvage a 1-1 draw Thursday night against host Clear Fork.

Also: Upper Arlington 4, Olentangy Berlin 0; Delaware Hayes 1, Reynoldsburg 1; Pickerington Central 6, Buckeye Valley 1.

