BV’s Dawson wins Tiffin title

Buckeye Valley’s Chloe Dawson continued her stellar start to the season Saturday, winning the always-competitive Division II varsity race in 18:12.8 at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.

Chase Arnhold was the next Baron to cross the finish line, closing 40th in 20:39.9, while Jia Radloff (43rd in 20:43.9) and Bailey Kreft (44th in 20:48.5) weren’t far behind.

Overall, Buckeye Valley finished sixth. Lexington won the team title while Akron SVSM and Beaumont finished second and third, respectively, to smooth out the top three.

Olentangy Orange, competing in Division I, was also in action. The Pioneers finished fourth overall behind Kings, Medina and Shaker Heights.

The Pioneers got a top-10 finish from Allison Guagenti (fourth in 18:51.7) while Lindsay Ott (16th in 19:46.5) was also solid.

In boys’ action, Orange finished fifth in Division I and Buckeye Valley closed 29th in Division II. The Pioneers were powered by Andrew Schroff, who finished 11th overall in 16:10. The Barons. meanwhile, were led by Dylan Herbert, who finished 129th in 18:33.8.

McGowan Invitational

Grace Sprankle took top individual honors while Linnea Kunesh and Audrey Piero finished in the top 10 to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls cross country team to a first-place finish at Saturday’s McGowan Invitational in Pataskala.

Sprankle had the top overall time in Division I (19:26.5) while Kunesh (22:01) and Piero (22:03.8) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

Olentangy’s Lex Brookshire (fourth in 20:42) and Big Walnut’s Colbi Borland (fifth in 21:21.4) also made some serious noise. The Braves finished seventh as a team while the Golden Eagles closed 10th.

Delaware Hayes was also in action, finishing 14th. Lauren English finished 40th in 23:59.3 to lead the Pacers.

Olentangy Berlin finished fourth as a team in Division II. Meghan Boggess led the Bears, crossing the finish line sixth in 21:25.2.

On the boys’ side, Liberty finished second, Olentangy closed fourth, Big Walnut was 16th and Hayes was 18th in D-I.

The Braves’ Carter Schaefer led all area runners, finishing fourth overall in 18:05.7. His teammate, Sam Holt, finished ninth in 18:30.1 while the Patriots’ Joseph Johnson and Jack Humenay finished 10th and 11th in respective times of 18:35.1 and 18:35.2.

In Division II, Berlin finished fifth thanks in part to Jack Dunlop’s team-best 31st-place effort of 18:32.1.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy just keeps rolling, most recently knocking off Bexley — the third-ranked team in the most recent Division II OSSCA poll — 1-0 to move to 6-0-1 on the season.

Jackson Tomsic scored off a corner for the game’s lone goal. Drew Clement got credit for the assist while Grant Robinson had 10 saves in the Braves’ net.

Madison Comprehensive 2, Delaware Hayes 1

The Pacers’ Briggy Kannally scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute, but the host Rams netted the game-winner via a penalty kick eight minutes later to escape with a non-league win Saturday in Mansfield.

Hayes keeper Sam DeLong stopped seven shots in the setback.

VOLLEYBALL

Sydney Krewson had a team-best 10 kills and Anna Johnson added 17 assists to lead Delaware Hayes to a 25-13, 25-12, 26-28, 25-11 win over visiting Marion Harding Saturday in Delaware.

Johnson added 10 digs and eight aces to her stat line while Becca Rocassin (11 assists, eight kills, four blocks), Mia Thompson (11 digs, six aces) and Emily Gray (10 digs) had solid showings of their own.

Also: Olentangy 2, Bloom-Carroll 0; Olentangy 2, Alder 1; Olentangy Orange 3, Bishop Hartley 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Bailey Hall scored a pair of goals to lead Olentangy to a 2-1 non-league win over visiting Upper Arlington Saturday in Lewis Center.

Katie Scott anchored the defense with six saves.

Also: Bishop Watterson 2, Olentangy Orange 0; Delaware Hayes 2, Kenton 1

