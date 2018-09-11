Pacers pick up another tight win

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team picked up its second 3-2 win in as many days, slipping past host Marysville in non-league action Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacers made the most noise on the doubles courts, winning both. Renae Haferman and Alana Kay teamed up to notch a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win at first doubles while Kailah Breece and Sarah Midura picked up a convincing 6-2, 6-1 decision at second doubles.

Hayes’ other win came at third singles, where Evelyn Mignanou secured a 6-1, 6-3 triumph.

Reynoldsburg 3, Big Walnut 2

Lindsay Hill and Kina Ehlers picked up singles wins for the Golden Eagles, but the host Raiders won on the other three courts to secure a non-league win Tuesday in Reynoldsburg.

Hill won 6-2, 6-0 at first singles while Ehlers earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory at third singles.

Also: Dublin Coffman 5, Olentangy 0; Olentangy Orange 5, CSG 0

GIRLS GOLF

Emily Longworth shot a personal-best 47 and Mackenzie Furches added a 47 of her own to lead Buckeye Valley Tuesday at Shelby Country Club.

Host Shelby won the event with a combined 168 while BV nabbed runner-up honors with a 206. Clear Fork and Ontario smoothed out the scoring summary with respective team totals of 222 and 239.

Kirsten Fridley (51) and Madison Lowe (personal-best 61) also scored for the Barons.

VOLLEYBALL

Reagan Rosi finished with a team-best 12 kills, Claranne Fechter added 12 digs and Logan Flaugh finished with 24 assists to lead Olentangy Liberty to a non-league win over host New Albany Tuesday night.

The Patriots won each of the first two sets with relative ease, taking the first 25-15 and the second 25-14. They had to work a bit harder in the third, but won 25-22 to seal the deal.

Other standouts included Maile Steckelberg (three aces) and Syd Reed (11 digs).

Delaware Hayes 3, Westerville North 1

The Pacers dropped the first set, but bounced back in a big way en route to a four-set win over the Warriors Tuesday in Westerville.

After North won the first set 25-22, Hayes got it done by respective scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-15 in the next three to seal the deal.

Becca Rocassin led the charge with 12 kills, nine assists and four digs. Anna Johnson was also solid, collecting 10 kills, 17 assists, eight digs and a team-leading four aces, while Mia Thompson had 25 digs in the win.

Olentangy Orange 3, Pickerington North 0

Sidney Gossard had 11 kills and Hanna Borer added eight aces and 24 assists to lead the Pioneers to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 win over the visiting Panthers Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Big Walnut 3, Upper Arlington 0

Caroline Speelman had seven kills and Mac Podraza chipped in five aces as the Golden Eagles rolled to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 win over the visiting Golden Bears Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Also: Olentangy def. Dublin Scioto 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

GIRLS SOCCER

Caitlin Myers, Kylee Beinecke and Kayla Primm found the back of the net as Olentangy slipped past host Darby 3-2 in non-league action Tuesday night.

Katie Scott anchored the Braves’ defense with 12 saves in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy 0, Hilliard Darby 0; Delaware Hayes 4, Groveport Madison 2

