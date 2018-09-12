Patriots win 4th straight OCC crown

Just like last year, and the year before that (and the year before that), the Olentangy Liberty boys golf team is champion of its division of the Ohio Capital Conference.

The Patriots secured the four-peat with a combined 305 in the fourth and final OCC-Buckeye event of the season Wednesday at Darby Creek. Orange also shot a 305, but Liberty nabbed the win thanks to a better fifth-man score.

“I am very proud of the hard work this group of guys put in to continue the streak,” Liberty coach Ryan Snivley said. “We lost three solid players to graduation and were able to pull through. OCC tournaments haven’t been our best outings this fall, but have been great preparations for the postseason.”

Caden Gallagher led the Patriots with a 74. Other scorers included Andrew Blosser (76), Grant Smeltzer (77), Josh Steyer (78) and Logan McCarrell (78).

Jonathan Green led the second-place Pioneers with a 72 while Alex Cabungcal and Corbin Bentley shot 77s. Nathan Brown also scored for Orange, firing a 79.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing fourth with a 322. Cameron Casto finished with a 75 while Garrett Leckrone (80), Chas Martin (83) and Bennett Zeitner (84) smoothed out the Braves’ scoring summary.

OCC-Cardinal at Denison

Olentangy Berlin carded a combined 320 to finish second in the fourth league event of the season Wednesday at Denison.

The Bears wound up second in the league with a 23-5 record. Dublin Jerome won the team title with a perfect 28-0 mark. Hilliard Bradley was third at 19-9 and Delaware Hayes rounded out the top four with an 18-10 record.

Leila Raines led Berlin with a 76 while Tanner Shimp and Bryce Reed were close behind with 79s. Brady Casto also chipped in, finishing with an 86.

The fourth-place Pacers were powered by Luke Gazarek (77), Mark Sulek (86), Brady Gazarek (87) and Colin Bibler (88).

OCC-Capital at Apple Valley

Big Walnut capped the league portion of its schedule with a combined 338 Wednesday at Apple Valley — a mark good enough to earn it second place in the final league standings.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kenny Schneider, who finished with an 81. Other BW scorers included Austen Bennett (82), Kyle Williams (86) and Zach Herbert (89).

New Albany won all four events to nab the Capital crown.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Orange proved yet again it’s the cream of the crop in conference play, winning its third straight OCC title with a 335 in the fourth and final league match of the season Wednesday at Cooks Creek.

The Pioneers, who finished 20-0 in league play, were led by co-medalist Riley Dean (72) and Ashley Au (73).

Olentangy Liberty finished second with a combined 340. Kavya Manocha joined Dean as a co-medalist with a 72 of her own while Sarah Latzke followed with an 83.

Olentangy was also in action, carding a combined 394 thanks to four personal-best rounds. Sam Horton and Lauren Sommerfeld finished with 83s while Madi Earl and Sammie Billy closed with respective rounds of 111 and 117.

Centerburg 196, Buckeye Valley 203, Fredericktown 229, Highland 256

The Barons shot a team-record 203 to nab runner-up honors Wednesday at Wyandot Golf Club.

Emily Longworth led the charge with a 49 while Mackenzie Furches and Kirsten Fridley finished with 50s. Madison Lowe also scored, carding a career-low 54.

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan Perrine scored off a well-placed corner kick from Felipe Scharff in the 23rd minute and the defense took over from there as Buckeye Valley notched a 1-0 win over host London Wednesday night.

“It’s always a one-goal game when we play London,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “That was Bryan’s first-career goal, and he put it in the upper-90 off a nice service from Felipe.”

The defense, meanwhile, didn’t allow London to get many clean looks.

“The guys in the back (Aspen Schneller, Charlie Daily, Daniels Pontones, Gavin Froehlich and Joe Reynolds) made sure all the shots came from outside the 18 (yard box),” Staley said.

Cole Davis had five saves in the BV goal while Jack Scheeler finished with two.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up wins at third singles and first doubles, but host Reynoldsburg won on the other three courts to eke out a 3-2 non-league win Wednesday afternoon.

Evelyn Mignanou secured the singles win (6-3, 6-4) while Renae Haferman and Alana Kay nabbed the doubles win (7-5, 7-5).

Also: Big Walnut 5, Groveport Madison 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley’s Hannah Cowan scored off a feed from Ellen Riley for the only goal of the second half, but it wasn’t enough to offset the two host Columbus Academy netted in the first half of Wednesday’s non-league showdown.

Cami Crawford had eight saves in the Barons’ 2-1 setback.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Orange 3, Bishop Hartley 0; Olentangy 2, Olentangy Berlin 0

Orange girls win another league title