Golden Eagles continue to cruise

Kaley Rammelsberg had a team-best 10 kills and Caroline Speelman added seven kills and two aces to lead the Big Walnut volleyball team to a three-set win over visiting Newark Thursday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles won the first set 25-15 before rolling to a 25-9 win in the second. They notched another 25-15 win in the third to seal the deal.

Other Big Walnut standouts included Kelsie Imertreijs, who finished with six kills and two aces; and Mac Podraza, who collected six kills to go with a team-leading three aces.

Shekinah Christian 3, Delaware Christian 1

Lyssi Snouffer had 25 kills and Maggie Broadfoot added 11 more, but the Eagles’ defense struggled in Thursday’s MOCAL loss to the Flames.

Shekinah Christian won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-13. DCS got one back in the third, winning 25-20, but the Flames won the fourth 25-23 to wrap up the win.

Snouffer added 20 digs and an ace to her stat line while Grace Williams finished with 30 assists and Allison Grover added four kills and three blocks.

Also: Delaware Hayes def. Olentangy Berlin 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

GIRLS TENNIS

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team crept closer to the .500 mark Thursday, improving to 6-7 overall with a 4-1 non-league win over host Westerville North.

Grace Brinkmoeller and Alana Kay secured wins on the singles courts. Brinkmoeller won 7-5, 6-2 at first singles while Kay cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision at third singles.

The Pacers’ other wins came courtesy of Renae Haferman and Evelyn Mignanou (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and Sarah Midura and Kailah Breece (6-4, 7-5 at second doubles).

Also: Watkins Memorial 5, Big Walnut 0

GIRLS GOLF

Kirsten Fridley shot a personal-best 48 and Mackenzie Furches added a 48 of her own to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a 206-stroke performance Thursday at Oakhaven.

The Barons finished second among the four teams in action. Shelby won with a team total of 161 while Clear Fork and Marion Harding smoothed out the scoring summary with respective efforts of 230 and 256.

Other BV scorers included Emily Longworth (51) and Madison Lowe (59).

Olentangy Liberty 157, CSG 200

The Patriots carded their best nine-hole round of the season to knock off visiting CSG Thursday at Scioto Reserve.

Kavya Manocha earned medalist honors with a 37.

Dublin Coffman 158, Olentangy Orange 164

The Pioneers’ Ashley Au fired a four-under-par 32 to earn medalist honors, but the Shamrocks did just enough to earn a tight win Thursday at Blackhawk.

BOYS GOLF

Jake Ross shot a personal-best 33 to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to a 152-157 win over Big Walnut Thursday.

Luke Gazarek (39), Colin Bibler (40) and Mark Sulek (40) also scored for the Pacers.

BOYS SOCCER

Jaggar Brooker broke the scoring seal in the 29th minute and the Olentangy Liberty boys soccer team rolled from there en route to a 5-1 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Orange Thursday in Powell.

An own goal from the Pioneers made it 2-0 before Brooker scored his second of the night to make it a 3-0 game at halftime.

Tyler Harris and Liam Garcia scored in the second half to round out the Patriots’ scoring summary.

Olentangy 2, Westerville South 1

Christian Bowens scored both of his team’s goals as the Braves remained undefeated with a key league win over the visiting Wildcats Thursday night.

South snuck one in off a corner kick with 5:37 to go, spoiling an otherwise perfect night by Olentangy keeper Grant Robinson, who finished with nine saves including one on a penalty kick.

GIRLS SOCCER

Emily Neff, Alexis Schone and Alle English found the back of the net to lead the Big Walnut girls soccer team to a 3-1 league win over host Canal Winchester Thursday night.

Also: Thomas Worthington 5, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy 3, Westerville South 1

