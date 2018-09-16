DCS sweeps away state-ranked Berne Union

The Delaware Christian volleyball team picked up an impressive win on its home court Saturday, sweeping away state-ranked Berne Union in straight sets.

The Eagles won the first 25-14 before sealing the deal with respective wins of 25-17 and 25-14 in the second and third.

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge, finishing with 16 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Other DCS standouts included Maggie Broadfoot, who collected seven aces, eight digs and five kills; Danielle Edwards, who finished with 12 digs in her first start as libero; and Grace Williams, who had 19 assists, five aces and five digs in the win.

Also: Big Walnut def. Pickerington North 25-15, 25-19; Big Walnut def. Granville 25-21, 25-20; Big Walnut def. Thurgood Marshall 25-5, 25-4

GIRLS SOCCER

Audrey Hofer scored off an Annie Thomas header to lift the Big Walnut girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over visiting Bishop Hartley Saturday.

The play stemmed from an Alle English corner kick with 13:59 left in the game.

Also: Lakota East 2, Olentangy Liberty 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cam Broadfoot scored twice, including the game-winner in the 63rd minute, to lead the Delaware Christian boys soccer team to a 3-2 win over host Harvest Prep Saturday.

Jared Gibson had the Eagles’ other goal while Curtis Bean had nine saves in the DCS net.

Also: Archbishop Moeller 2, Olentangy Liberty 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 6, Kettering 0; Olentangy Orange 0, Worthington Kilbourne 0

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty 3rd, Olentangy 4th at Trojan Invitational; Olentangy Orange 2nd, Olentangy Berlin 3rd at Rodney Butt Classic

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Orange 5th, Olentangy Berlin 6th, Buckeye Valley 8th, Big Walnut 9th at Otterbein Invitational

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Liberty 2nd, Olentangy Orange 4th, Olentangy Berlin 9th, Buckeye Valley 13th, Big Walnut 15th at Otterbein Invitational

