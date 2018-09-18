Unbeaten Braves get it done again

Dublin Scioto held Olentangy in check most of the night, but the Braves finally broke though, as they’ve managed to do all season, to continue their undefeated start with a 1-0 win Tuesday in Dublin.

I’m going to need some heart medication if we keep this up,” Olentangy coach Kyle Hamrick said after watching his team hold on to improve to 8-0-2 on the season. “We had a hard time with their pressure in the first half — our body positioning was poor — but we got into better positions to maintain possession in the second half … and it showed in the buildup (to the game-winning goal).”

The Braves’ three midfielders — Kyle Eddy, Szymon Juscinski and Drew Clement — strung together a series of passes in the middle of the field before finding an open Matt Celona, who turned and found winger Ryan Skinner making a run forward.

Skinner made it to the end line with the ball and played it back to Juscinski at the end of the penalty area. Juscinski then hit a one-touch pass across the mouth of the goal to an open Eric Ward, who deposited it in the top corner for the game-deciding tally.

“It was a beautiful play,” Hamrick said.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 5, Dublin Jerome 1.

VOLLEYBALL

It took some time for the Delaware Christian volleyball team to get going, but once it did there was nothing host Tree of Life could do to stop it.

The Eagles won the first set 25-22 before sealing the deal with back-to-back 25-16 wins in the second and third.

“We struggled to get our rhythm in the first game,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “Once we cleaned up our passing and communication, though, we played well.”

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with 25 digs, 16 kills and three aces. Other Eagle standouts included Maggie Broadfoot (13 digs, six kills, three aces), Allison Grover (five digs, eight kills, one block, one ace) and Sloane Dellipoala (two kills and four blocks).

Also: Westerville Central def. Olentangy Berlin 30-28, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut picked up a pair of singles wins in Tuesday’s 3-2 non-league loss to host Granville.

Addy Smith beat the Aces’ Maria Barkett 6-1, 6-1 at second singles while Karen Ambrose knocked off Avery Spiker 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Hilliard Darby 3, Delaware Hayes 2

The Pacers got wins from Evelyn Mignanou (6-3, 7-5 at third singles) and the duo of Renae Haferman and Alana Kay (4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at first doubles) in Tuesday’s OCC setback in Hilliard.

Also: Olentangy Orange 5, Pickerington Central 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty got one back as Rachel Davidson found the back of the net off a feed from Lyndsey Kijowski in the 72nd minute, but it wasn’t nearly enough to climb out of an early hole as the Patriots fell to host Granville 5-1 Tuesday night.

Maddie Kelley made four saves — all in the second half — allowing just one goal while splitting time in net for Liberty.

Hilliard Bradley 2, Delaware Hayes 1

Hannah Halstead poured in the game-tying goal in the second half, but the visiting Jaguars hammered home the game-winner shortly after to notch an OCC win over the Pacers Tuesday in Delaware.

