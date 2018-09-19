Cowan’s hat trick helps Buckeye Valley cruise past Pleasant

Hannah Cowan had a hat trick to lead the Buckeye Valley girls soccer team to a convincing 7-0 MOAC win over host Pleasant Wednesday in Marion.

Two of Cowan’s three tallies came in the first half — a period in which the Barons outscored the Spartans 4-0.

Daelynn Rosser and Faith Durbin also scored in the first 40 minutes of action, Durbin’s coming off a cross from Selina Seliskar.

Liz Gedde and Carla Smith found the back of the net in the second half before Cowan completed her hat trick to smooth out the scoring summary.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes got a pair of hard-earned wins on the singles courts, but host Jonathan Alder won the other three to notch a 3-2 non-league win Wednesday in Plain City.

Grace Brinkmoeller picked up one of the Pacers’ wins, outlasting the Pioneers’ Sydney Winslow 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 in a first-singles match that took more than three hours to decide.

Evelyn Mignanou also got a win for Hayes, knocking off Chloe Sullivan 7-5, 6-1 at third singles.

Gahanna 3, Big Walnut 2

Lindsay Hill (6-4, 6-2 at first singles) and the duo of Allyson Stevens and Kina Ehlers (6-1, 7-5 at first doubles) picked up wins to lead the Golden Eagles in Wednesday’s non-league showdown against the visiting Lions.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Pickerington North 2.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty 164, Olentangy 191, Buckeye Valley 223, Lancaster 257 at Scioto Reserve.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Orange 3, Dublin Coffman 0.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Mount St. Jospeh 6, Ohio Wesleyan 2.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan 2, Otterbein 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_delgazette-20.jpg