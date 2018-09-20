Pioneers top Braves in key OCC clash

Madison Moll and Taylor Metzler had nine kills apiece to lead the Olentangy Orange girls volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-13, 27-25 win at Olentangy in OCC-Buckeye action Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Carrigan O’Reilly, playing in her second game after a knee injury, had seven kills and 14 assists for the Pioneers.

“(It’s) good to have her back,” Orange coach Katie Duy said referring to O’Reilly.

London Davis also had seven kills and Hanna Borer led with 16 assists for the Pioneers.

“I think we got everyone involved offensively and (we) were balanced,” Duy said.

Olivia Margolies finished with 15 kills and 16 digs to lead Olentangy. Other contributors included Maggie Samijlenko with 21 assists, Madyson Chitty with 15 digs and Emily Margolies with nine kills.

“Orange is a very tough team and we didn’t play to our potential,” Olentangy coach Sarah Polhemus said. “We made a lot of errors in set 2 and really had to work to find any momentum.”

OLENTANGY LIBERTY 3, WESTERVILLE CENTRAL 0

Logan Flaugh had 25 assists to help the Patriots to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 win at Westerville Central in OCC-Buckeye action Thursday night.

Abby Erickson was Flaugh’s biggest beneficiary with 11 kills. Grace Clark and Claranne Fechter pitched in nine kills apiece for Liberty.

Erickson and Clark had five blocks apiece to lead the Patriots. Fechter had 14 digs and tied Sydney Reed with a team-high four aces.

BIG WALNUT 3, FRANKLIN HEIGHTS 0

The Golden Eagles served up 22 aces as a team to run away from Franklin Heights 25-5, 25-4, 25-3 to run their OCC-Capital winning streak to 22 games Thursday in Sunbury.

Emily Vance had six aces and Kelsie Imertreijs, Caroline Speelman and Kaley Rammelsberg had three apiece for BW.

Sarah von Hollen had seven kills and Kassie Bowmar added six for the Eagles.

DELAWARE CHRISTIAN 3, GRANVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

Lyssi Snouffer had 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 MOCAL win at Granville Christian Thursday night in Granville.

Grace Williams helped out with 16 assists to lead the way. Maggie Broadfoot had nine digs and Allison Grover had three blocks and three aces for DCS.

BOYS GOLF

The Buckeye Valley boys golf team got steady performances across the board, including an team-best 85 from Mitchell Lucas, on its way to a second-place finish at the MOAC tournament Thursday at Valley View Golf Course in Galion.

The Barons got the fifth-man tiebreaker from Ben Brown, who shot a 92, to edge Ontario. Carter Streid and Reece Cramer each shot 86s and Connor Wright shot a 90 for BV, which carded a 347 as a team.

Matthew McMullen’s 71 led Galion to the league title with a team score of 294.

GIRLS GOLF

Emily Longworth shot a 98 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a second-place finish at the MOAC tournament Thursday at Valley View Golf Course in Galion.

Mackenzie Furches and Kirsten Fridley each shot 100s and Becca Herriott rounded out the scoring with a 122 to lead the Barons.

Amanda Ruminski medaled with a 72 to lead Shelby to the league title with a 336 overall score.

BOYS SOCCER

Matt Celona scored twice to lead Olentangy to a 5-2 win at Westerville North in OCC-Buckeye action Thursday in Westerville.

Josh Gernert and Drew Clement each finished with a goal and an assist. Owen Brennan rounded out the scoring and Szymon Juscinski, Eric Ward and Sam Harrell had helpers for Olentangy.

Grant Robinson had five saves and Max Fidler had one in goal for Olentangy.

OLENTNAGY LIBERTY 3, WESTERVILLE SOUTH 1

Ash Rajmahmon, Jagger Brooker and Liam Garcia each scored goals to lead the Patriots to an OCC-Buckeye win Thursday in Westerville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurelia Johnson, Shazia Waggoner and Grace Weidenhamer each tallied goals to lead Olentangy Orange to a 3-0 win at Westerville Central in OCC-Buckeye action Thursday night in Westerville.

OLENTANGY 2, WESTERVILLE NORTH 1

Sydney Richards and Kayla Primm each scored to give Olentangy an OCC-Buckeye win Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Katie Scott stopped 11 shots in net for Olentangy.

Also: Westerville South 3, Olentangy Liberty 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Lindsay Hill was Big Walnut’s only winner in a 4-1 loss to Worthington Christian in non-league action Thursday in Sunbury.

Hill defeated Amanda Moyotte 6-2, 6-3. The doubles team of Hannah Kaiser and Allyson Stevens took the first set 6-1 in their game for the Golden Eagles, but the duo of Emma Morris and Amber Ralston rallied to take the next two 6-2, 6-3 for the visiting Warriors.

Also: Olentangy Orange 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy 2.

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

