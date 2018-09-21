Pioneers roll to 2nd straight lopsided win

The Olentangy Orange football team built a 28-0 lead by halftime on the strength of a 21-point first quarter to roll to a 41-12 win at Westland Friday night in Galloway to finish of the non-league schedule.

Robbie Dayhuff threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Pioneers (3-2). Dayhuff ran for 106 yards on nine carries and Mark Roberts added 104 yards on 17 rushes. Roberts also caught a touchdown pass.

Zach Harrison caught four passes for 112 yards and scored twice for Orange.

Peterson Iresne had 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead the Cougars (1-4).

Olentangy Liberty 30, Groveport-Madison 0

Mitchell Okuley connected with Mitchell Kershner for three touchdowns, including two in a 23-point second quarter to help the Patriots roll to a 30-0 win over the Cruisers Friday night in Groveport.

Okuley passed for 195 yards and added 44 on the ground with a rushing touchdown. Kershner was his top receiving target, hauling in seven balls for 120 yards to lead the Patriots (2-3).

Liberty’s defense forced three turnovers and a safety and held the Cruisers (2-3) to just 26 yards of total offense on 31 plays.

Marysville 45, Big Walnut 17

Nathan Montgomery had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Tyler Crotinger rushed for a touchdown, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome a 24-0 start by Marysville Friday night in Sunbury.

The Monarchs (3-2) scored four touchdowns and amassed 366 yards on the ground. Chase Kilgore had 19 carries for 75 yards and a score and Ryan Kern had 95 yards rushing on seven attempts to lead the way. Owen Meffley ran for 75 yards on three runs, including a 25-yard touchdown run.

Bodie Eberhart, Blaine Williams and Brody Lewis each had interception to lead the defense.

Jagger Barnett threw for 234 yards. Craig Norman had 60 yards receiving and Nathan Montgomery added 51 on a pair of catches. Zach Barnecut added a 49-yard reception for the Golden Eagles (1-4).

New Albany 30, Olentangy 18

The Braves led 12-7 after the first quarter, but the visiting Eagles used a 23-0 run in the middle two to wrap up the non-league slate with a win Friday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy (1-4) quarterback Connor Haag finished with 382 yards passing and three TDs, two of which came in the first quarter. He hit Luke Riedel for a 50-yard strike less than three minutes into the game and found Caden Kaiser from 43 yards out to make it 12-7 in the final seconds of the quarter.

Haag’s third TD — a seven-yard strike to Kaiser — made it 30-18 with 9:04 left. The Braves went for two after all three of their touchdowns, failing to convert each time.

New Albany (3-2) QB Luke Muter had a pair of touchdown passes in the win while Michiah Burton finished with 166 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Olentangy Berlin 13

Berlin’s Johnny Spinner ran for 131 yards on 22 attempts and Jacob Moeller completed eight of his 15 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, but the Wolves (1-4) outscored the Bears (1-4) 24-6 in the second half to pull away for a non-league win Friday in Columbus.

Moeller hooked up with Justin Rader for a 62-yard touchdown to even things up 7-7 with 2:26 left in the first half.

Jacob Lewis, meanwhile, added a pair of second-half field goals — the first from 47 yards out and the second from 20 — to smooth out the Berlin scoring summary.

