Efficient Eagles cruise past Northside Christian

The Delaware Christian volleyball team was efficient from the start, cruising to a three-set win over visiting Northside Christian Tuesday in Delaware.

“When we had opportunities to pass the ball, we passed it well,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said, “and we only had a few hitting errors the entire evening.”

Lyssi Snouffer finished with a team-best 14 kills to go with 11 digs and seven aces for the Eagles, won won 25-5, 25-10, 25-8. Other standouts included Maggie Broadfoot, who finished with nine kills and 11 digs; Danielle Edwards and Nikki Snedden, who had eight digs apiece; and Grace Williams, who finished with 15 assists and four aces.

Dublin Scioto 3, Delaware Hayes 0

Sydney Krewson had a team-leading eight kills and Anna Johnson added 11 assists to lead the Pacers in Tuesday’s 25-8, 25-20, 25-18 OCC loss to the host Irish.

Big Walnut 3, Groveport-Madison 0

Kaley Rammelsberg had 10 kills and Caroline and Lauren Speelman added four aces apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 league win over the host Cruisers Tuesday in Groveport.

Also: Hilliard Bradley def. Olentangy Berlin 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off a Westerville South rally to notch a 2-1 OCC win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Shazia Waggoner broke the scoring seal, following up a Grace Poorbaugh shot — a blast which hit the crossbar — to give the Pioneers an early 1-0 lead they maintained until the break.

Morgan Scott made it 2-0 midway through the second half, hammering home a cross from Aurelia Johnson.

The Wildcats got the goal back several minutes later, but Linnea Milner made sure the comeback bid fell short, making a key save on a solid shot off a corner kick with five minutes to play.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Westerville North 1

Emma Lindsey found the back of the net in the 52nd minute, breaking a 1-1 tie to give the Patriots an advantage they parlayed into a league win Tuesday in Westerville.

Also: Olentangy 6, Westerville Central 0; Worthington Kilbourne 1, Delaware Hayes 0; Big Walnut 1, Newark 0.

