Barons dominate in win over Presidents

Jack Rotondo scored off a failed clearance two minutes into the game and the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team rolled from there, cruising to a 6-0 MOAC win over host Harding Wednesday in Marion.

Aspen Schneller made it 2-0 with a successful penalty kick in the ninth minute while A.J. Nicolosi and Ben Daily also found the back of the net in the first half.

Daily scored his second of the game, again off a feed from Felipe Scharff, in the 55th minute and Alex Brown smoothed out the scoring summary with a goal in the 72nd.

“We had a lot of good combination play tonight,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “Especially between Ben and Felipe. Jack and Eli (Aquino) controlled the midfield for much of the game … we needed a game like this.”

Jack Scheeler finished with six saves for BV, which improved to 6-4-1 overall and 4-1-0 in league play with the win.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes was sharp Wednesday, sweeping the singles action while picking up another win on one of the two doubles courts en route to a 4-1 non-league win over host Buckeye Valley.

Singles winners included the Pacers’ Grace Brinkmoeller (6-2, 6-4 at first singles), Renae Haferman (6-3, 6-1 at second singles) and Evelyn Mignanou (6-0, 6-0 at third singles).

Hayes’ other win came courtesy of Sarah Midura and Kailah Breece (6-3, 6-1 at second doubles).

Buckeye Valley’s Robyn Wilson and Megan Shearer secured their team’s lone win, notching a 6-4, 6-4 decision at first doubles to smooth out the scoring summary.

GIRLS SOCCER

Daelynn Rosser had a hat trick and Hannah Cowan added two goals of her own to lead Buckeye Valley to a lopsided 13-0 MOAC win over Marion Harding Wednesday night.

Other BV goal scorers included Liz Gedde, Ellen Riley, Sela Whitney, Felicity Lisenbee, Carla Smith, Ally Coburn, Hanna Fenstermaker and Veronica Legg.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grace Cory evened things up with a goal late in the first half and Ciara Szerencsits scored what proved to be the game-winner with 11 minutes to go in the game to lead Olentangy to a 2-1 win over host Hartley Wednesday in Columbus.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Dublin Coffman 0

Lexi Cantrell opened the scoring summary with a goal in the early going and the Patriots never looked back on the way to a convincing win over the visiting Shamrocks Wednesday in Powell.

Anna Benton and Reese McClelland added back-to-back tallies to bump the lead to 3-0. Lauren Warner, Addie Druckenbroad, Dani Worrel, Faith DiMantova, Alli Hamilton and Anna Pione also scored in the win.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Capital’s Jordan Fike scored the game’s only goal midway through the first half to give the Crusaders a 1-0 non-conference win over Ohio Wesleyan on Wednesday in Columbus.

The Bishops’ best look at the Capital goal came in the closing minutes when freshman defender Lauren McMillin put a 35-yard free kick on goal, but keeper Kelly Bachmann made the save.

Capital outshot Ohio Wesleyan, 14-6. Mack Brunke finished with six saves in the Ohio Wesleyan goal. Bachmann had two saves for Capital.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan 3, Capital 0.

