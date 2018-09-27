Orange tops Berlin in regular-season finale

The Olentangy Orange boys golf team picked up a dual-match win in its regular season finale, knocking off visiting Olentangy Berlin Thursday at Bent Tree.

The Pioneers, who won 148-157, were boosted by Alex Cabungcal and Jake Smith, who finished with 36s. Corbin Bentley also chipped in, finishing with a 37, while Nathan Green smoothed out the scoring summary with a 39.

Bryce Reed and Brady Casto led the Bears with 38s. Layne Comyns finished with a 39 while Tanner Shimp rounded out the team’s top four with a 42.

GIRLS GOLF

Riley Dean earned medalist honors with a 36 to lead Olentangy Orange to a win against its sister schools Thursday at Bent Tree.

The Pioneers won with a team score of 160 while Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy smoothed out the top three with respective scores of 167 and 207.

Olentangy Berlin, with just three players, was also in action. The Bears’ Leila Raines and Patriots’ Kavya Manocha tied for runner-up honors with 37s while Lauren Sommerfeld led the Braves with a 43.

VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Hayes dropped the first two sets, but battled back in a big way, winning the next three en route to a 20-25, 16-25, 29-27, 25-15, 17-15 OCC win over host Thomas Worthington Thursday night.

Sydney Krewson led the Pacers with 15 kills and 21 digs while Becca Rocassin was right behind her with 14 kills. Other standouts included Anna Johnson, who finished with a team-best 23 assists; and Mia Thompson, who had 17 digs in the win.

Also: Big Walnut def. Canal Winchester 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

TENNIS

Addy Smith and Ava Boldizar picked up singles wins to lead Big Walnut in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to host Marysville.

Smith handled her opponent at first singles 7-6, 6-4 while Boldizar outlasted her’s 7-6, 7-6 at second singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sydney Richards scored a pair of goals to lead Olentangy to a lopsided 8-0 non-league win over host Watkins Memorial Thursday night.

Kylee Beinecke, Caitlin Myers, Kayla Primm, Bailey Hall, Brooke Leonard and Brooke Lam also found the back of the net while Katie Scott and Karly Batta finished with five saves apiece while splitting time in the Braves’ goal.

Delaware Hayes 1, Worthington Christian 1

KJ Hudson scored with seven seconds to play to help the Pacers salvage a draw against the visiting Warriors Thursday in Delaware.

BOYS SOCCER

Hilliard Bradley 5, Big Walnut 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Granville 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy 4, Dublin Jerome 2

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Ohio Wesleyan def. Mount St. Joseph 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

