Berlin takes top honors in London

Olentangy’s Lex Brookshire took top individual honors while Olentangy Berlin won the team title at the Erin Nance Invitational Saturday in London.

Brookshire won with a meet-best time of 20:14.

Berlin’s Meghan Boggess and Katie Balthaser, meanwhile, finished second and third among individuals with respective times of 20:28.2 and 20:38.8.

The Bears’ Rebecca Koppelman also finished in the top 10, crossing the line sixth overall in 20:52.2.

Olentangy finished third among the 14 teams in action, Liberty was fourth and Hayes finished eighth.

Midwest Meet of Champions

Gracie Sprankle nabbed a top-10 finish to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls cross country team to a seventh-place finish at Saturday’s Midwest Meet of Champions in Hilliard.

Sprankle finished fourth among the 256 runners, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:19.90. Turpin’s Sam Bush took top honors in 18:09.20.

Olentangy Orange, led by Allison Guagenti (18th in 19:11.40), finished ninth as a team. Buckeye Valley was also in action, finishing 26th thanks to the team-best effort of Bailey Kreft (87th in 20:32.10).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy finished second as a team, Olentangy Berlin was fourth and Delaware Hayes closed 15th at Saturday’s Erin Nance Invitational in London.

The Braves were boosted by Sam Holt and Carter Schaefer, who finished second and third in respective times of 16:58.2 and 17:02.

Mikey Worboy also secured a top-10 finished for Olentangy, closing sixth in 17:21.3.

Berlin was led by Corey Rinehart (16th in 17:44.2) while Avery Latta (40th in 18:29.1) nabbed Hayes’ best finish.

Midwest Meet of Champions

Andrew Schroff finished ninth overall to lead Olentangy Orange to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Midwest Meet of Champions in Hilliard.

The senior crossed the finish line in 13:57.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avery Schone found the back of the net off a feed from Grace Bodker and Alexis Schone to help Big Walnut to a 1-1 draw against visiting Marysville Saturday in Sunbury.

Maddie Shumway scored the Monarchs’ goal while Payton Carter finished with five saves in the Golden Eagle net.

VOLLEYBALL

Kaley Rammelsburg had eight kills on a perfect 8-for-8 hitting to lead Big Walnut to a 2-0 win over host Gahanna Lincoln Saturday morning.

The Golden Eagles won the first set 25-10 before sealing the deal with a 25-21 win in the second.

Mac Podraza and Carol Speelman backed Rammelsburg with six kills apiece while Kelsie Imertreijs added five.

Fairfield Christian 3, Delaware Christian 0

The Eagles started well, but couldn’t maintain the momentum in a 3-0 loss to visiting and state-ranked Fairfield Christian Saturday in Delaware.

Fairfield Christian won a tightly-contested first set 29-27 before wrapping things up with respective wins of 25-21 and 25-6 in the second and third.

Lyssi Snouffer led DCS with 17 kills and 12 digs. Grace Williams was also solid, finishing with eight digs and 15 assists, while Allison Grover had four kills and a block.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Orange 2, Gahanna Lincoln 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_delgazette-28.jpg