Au, Dean lead Orange to sectional title

The Olentangy Orange girls golf team fired a 306 to win Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Royal American with ease.

Runner-up Dublin Jerome finished with a combined 335 while Hilliard Davidson, the third and final district-qualifying team from the sectional, had a 360.

Ashley Au and Riley Dean had 70s to lead the Pioneers … and everyone else. The duo tied for medalist honors. Other Orange scorers included Natalia Sompolvorachai (74) and Natalie Au (92).

Delaware Hayes, Big Walnut and Olentangy were also in action, finishing fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Pacers were powered by freshman Hayley Dye’s 79 — a mark good enough to earn a spot in the upcoming district tourney as an individual. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, got a team-best 93 from Jennifer Allen while the Braves got a team-best 90 from Lauren Sommerfeld.

Mentel Memorial

Olentangy Berlin’s Leila Raines put together a impressive round to open postseason play, nabbing medalist honors with a 72 at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Mentel Memorial.

The junior fired a 35 on the front and a 37 on the back to cruise into the upcoming district showcase.

Sierra Cardi (88) and Michele Starner (109) also chipped in for the Bears.

Mackenzie Furches and Kirsten Fridley, meanwhile, led Buckeye Valley with 106s.

The Barons finished 10th as a team with a combined 454, also getting scores from Emily Longworth (114), Madison Lowe (128) and Becca Herriott (128).

Westchester

Kavya Manocha carded a 76 and Sarah Latzke fired an 83 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a second-place showing at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Westchester Golf Course.

Gracie Baun and Taya Buxton also contributed to the Patriots’ top four, finishing with 84s.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/10/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL.jpg