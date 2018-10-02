Big Walnut stays perfect in league play

Mac Podraza had a team-best 12 kills and Kassie Bowmar added six to lead the Big Walnut volleyball team to a straight-set win over visiting New Albany Tuesday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles dominated the first set, winning 25-7. They won the second 25-17 and smoothed out the scoring summary with a 25-13 win in the third.

Kaley Rammelsberg and Caroline Speelman were also solid in the win — BW’s 15th of the season — finishing with four kills apiece. Big Walnut is now a perfect 7-0 in league play.

Delaware Hayes 3, Hilliard Bradley 2

The Pacers picked up a thrilling five-set win over the visiting Jaguars Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes set the tone with a 25-23 win in the first set of what was a back-and-fourth battle throughout. Bradley won two of the next three, but the Pacers sealed the deal with a 15-7 win in the fifth.

Becca Rocassin had a team-best 14 kills in the win while Anna Johnson had 23 assists and Mia Thompson finished with 33 digs.

Delaware Christian 3, Madison Christian 0

Lyssi Snouffer needed five digs for 1,000 in her career, and reached the milestone in the first set of Delaware Christian’s 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 win over visiting Madison Christian Tuesday in Delaware.

Snouffer finished with 17 digs and 12 kills.

Other DCS standouts included Allison Grover, who finished with a career-best 14 kills; and Grace Williams, who collected five aces, nine digs and 20 assists in the win.

Olentangy Orange 3, Westerville Central 0

London Davis hammered home nine kills and Megan McCollum had 20 digs to lead the Pioneers to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 win over the host Warhawks Tuesday in Westerville.

Brooke Little and Carrigan O’Reilly were also steady, chipping in eight kills and 16 assists, respectively.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville South 0

The Patriots fought off the Wildcats in the first set and won the second and third with ease to stay perfect in OCC play Tuesday in Powell.

Claranne Fechter led Liberty with 17 kills in the 25-18, 25-7, 25-11 win. Logan Flaugh finished with 33 assists, Maile Steckelberg had 15 digs and Sydney Novy finished with four aces.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ellen Riley and Hannah Cowan scored first-half goals to lead Buckeye Valley to a non-league win over visiting Bishop Hartley Tuesday in Delaware.

Riley broke the scoring seal off an assist from Hanna Fenstermaker — a pass made possible by a cross from Daelynn Rosser — and assisted on Cowan’s goal just before halftime.

Cami Crawford finished with seven saves in the BV goal while Hartley’s Emily Sanzone had five.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Westerville Central 0

Laura Bichsel scored early in the second half and the defense made it hold up as the Patriots picked up their second straight win Tuesday against the Warhawks.

Also: Big Walnut 7, Franklin Heights 0; Dublin Jerome 8, Delaware Hayes 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Delaware Hayes 1, Dublin Jerome 1; Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy 0.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/10/web1_delgazette.jpg