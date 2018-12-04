Braves pull away from Punchers

The Olentangy boys basketball team picked up its second straight win to start the season Tuesday, dropping visiting Mifflin 65-52 in non-league action in Lewis Center.

The Braves trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, but outscored the Punchers in each each of the final three — 20-14 in the second, 17-15 in the third and 16-8 in the fourth.

Olentangy Standout Sean Marks was held to just six points, but Tavian James, Caleb Steele and Luke Riedel had his back, shouldering the scoring load with 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“The other guys really stepped up,” Braves coach John Feasel said. “That’s a sign of a good team. When Sean is our fourth-leading scorer and we get a win, we’ll take it.”

Buckeye Valley 66, London 39

Troy Scowden poured in a game-best 17 points and Dylan Herbert added 15 on the strength of three triples to lead the Barons to a convincing non-league win over visiting London Tuesday night in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley set the tone on the defensive end, holding the Red Raiders to just nine points in the first quarter and six in the second on the way to a 29-15 halftime edge.

Stone Foltz backed Scowden and Herbert with eight points while Luke Lucas added seven in the win.

Dublin Jerome 100, Olentangy Berlin 40

The Celtics outscored the visiting Bears by 28 points in the first half and 32 in the second to roll to a win in Tuesday’s league opener in Dublin.

Cam Kerns was one of five Jerome players in double figures, finishing with a game-best 17 points in the win.

Grant Schrieber led Berlin with 13.

Also: Big Walnut 64, Watkins Memorial 47; Hebron Lakewood 68, Delaware Christian 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian did it on the defensive end, holding visiting Granville Christian to nine second-half points en route to a lopsided 57-30 MOCAL win Tuesday night in Delaware.

“I didn’t really like our first half,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “But we really buckled down on defense in the second half. We made some adjustments — we put Lyssi (Snouffer) on their leading scorer — and Erin Bauslaugh did a great job guarding their quickest player.”

Snouffer finished with a game-high 32 points and 18 rebounds. Abbi Maurer was also solid, closing with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Olentangy Liberty 54, Olentangy 31

The Patriots shook off a slow start with a strong second half to post a solid OCC win over the rival Braves Tuesday in Powell.

Liberty, which trailed 14-13 after one, outscored Olentangy 11-5 in the second, 15-6 in the third and 15-6 in fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Teegan Pifher led the way with 13 points while Jessie Barna added 10 for the Patriots. The Braves were led by Olivia Margolies and Bridget Stafford, who had seven apiece.

Westerville North 39, Olentangy Orange 36

The Pioneers’ Riley Duffy had a game-best 12 points, but it wasn’t quite enough as the visiting Warriors outscored Orange 13-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for an OCC win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Also: Big Walnut 40, Groveport-Madison 17

