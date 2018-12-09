Big 3rd quarter lifts BV over Ontario

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team stormed out of the locker room, outscoring host Ontario 11-2 in the third quarter to flip an 18-14 halftime deficit into a lead it parlayed into a solid 32-31 MOAC win Saturday night.

The Barons (4-0) were boosted by Hannah Cowan’s team-best 10 points. Anika Craft was also solid, finishing with seven, while the trio of Dani Grether, Reilly Taylor and Cami Crawford had four apiece.

Watterson 49, Olentangy Berlin 23

Grace Jenkins scored four points during an 8-0 Eagle run that bridged the first two quarters and the host Bears couldn’t recover en route to a non-league loss Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Jenkins finished with a game-high 13 points to lead Watterson (5-0), Paige Woodford added 11 – all in the second half – and Danielle Grim chipped in 10.

Grim hit a long two and a three to start a 10-3 run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach.

Courtney Suchan had 11 points to lead Berlin (1-3).

Also: Dublin Coffman 68, Olentangy Liberty 50

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut’s Kegan Hienton poured in a game-best 25 points, but Mifflin offset the big offensive effort with a balanced attack to post a 70-62 non-league win Saturday in Columbus.

Hienton was the only Eagle in double figures. The Punchers, meanwhile, had three players with 16 points or more.

Big Walnut (2-2) returns to action Friday against visiting New Albany.

WRESTLING

Ryan Colletta (160), Josh Halbakken (182) and Max Lenz (220) each nabbed third-place finishes to lead the Golden Eagles at the 11th annual Big Walnut Classic Saturday in Sunbury.

Other solid showings belonged to Andrew Parker (106) and Drew Armstrong (145), who both finished sixth.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 14th at Walsh Jesuit Ironman; Olentangy 3rd at Highland Kilted Classic

HOCKEY

Olentangy 10, Gahanna Lincoln 1

