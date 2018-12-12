Hayes gets boost from local businesses

Of the nearly eight billion people living on this planet, many will never have the opportunity to go to Walt Disney World.

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team, though, thanks to the help of a couple local businesses, will be able to count itself among the fortunate few when it makes the trip later this month — a trip made possible thanks to donations from Todd Garverick at Delaware’s Byers Toyota and Tom Cole at Byers Kia.

“They’re both huge basketball fans,” Delaware Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “Tom helps run many of the youth COBA camps around Columbus, which includes six Delaware youth teams, and Todd has been a program booster and a big help with fundraising for 15-plus years.”

“I go back to the days of (longtime Hayes coach) Larry Eberst,” Garverick, General Manager at Byers Toyota, said. “It started when I saw how Larry and Jordan ran their day camps. I developed a relationship with them, did a couple fundraisers and went from there.

“I always want to help kids when I can. It’s nice to be able to help kids who may not normally have the opportunity to see different places and experience different things get the chance to. We try and help whenever we can.”

Garverick and Cole presented the Pacers with a check Wednesday afternoon at the high school. The money will help cover the players’ travel expenses as they head to Orlando, Florida to compete in the KSA Tournament from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Hayes will stay at the Walt Disney Complex.

The Pacers are 2-0 to start the season. Next up, they’ll take on visiting Dublin Scioto in Friday’s home opener. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Hayes players and coaches pose for a picture with Tom Cole, front left, and Todd Garverick, front center, after the two presented the team with a check to help fund its upcoming trip to Disney World. Cole and Garverick are the General Managers of Delaware’s Byers Kia and Byers Toyota, respectively. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_IMG_0234.jpeg Hayes players and coaches pose for a picture with Tom Cole, front left, and Todd Garverick, front center, after the two presented the team with a check to help fund its upcoming trip to Disney World. Cole and Garverick are the General Managers of Delaware’s Byers Kia and Byers Toyota, respectively. Submitted

Byers Toyota, Byers Kia make donation to help fund winter trip