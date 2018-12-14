Buckeye Valley girls roll to 7-0 start

The Buckeye Valley girls bowling team continued its perfect start to the season Friday, rolling past Marion Harding 1,659-1,548 to improve to 7-0.

“This was probably one of the better teams in our league, and while we didn’t shoot spares like we should have, we pushed through for the win,” BV coach Madonna Wells said.

Hailey Pennington led the Barons with a 303 series. Other standouts included Maya Wills-Durr (293) and Morgan Coe (290).

Westerville South 1,973, Olentangy Berlin 1,512

Eve Pennington led the Bears with games of 180 and 155 in Friday’s OCC loss to the host Wildcats.

BOYS BOWLING

The Olentangy Orange boys bowling team picked up its first win of the young season Friday afternoon, edging visiting Olentangy 2,203-2,180.

Jake Burre paced the Pioneers with games of 203 and 192 (395 series) while Jake Norz led all bowlers with a match-high game of 245. Brendan Tansky was also solid, firing games of 192 and 189.

Marion Harding 2,373, Buckeye Valley 1,840

Lucas Hazlett led Buckeye Valley with a solid 395 series, and Grant Mirka had a 340, but it wasn’t enough as the Presidents knocked off the Barons in MOAC action Friday afternoon.

Westerville South 2,170, Olentangy Berlin 1,600

Hunter Kraft (games of 134 and 192) and Logan Wright (170, 141) were steady for Berlin, but the host Wildcats were too much for the first-year Bears Friday afternoon.

