Patriots nab runner-up honors at Liberty Classic

Olentangy Liberty was solid in its host tournament Friday and Saturday in Powell, closing with 156.5 points to finish second in the annual Liberty Classic.

Nordonia won the event with 174.5 points. Delaware Hayes finished sixth, Olentangy Orange closed 12th, Olentangy Berlin was 32nd and Buckeye Valley finished 33rd.

The Patriots’ Connor Brady, who entered the showcase 11-0, took top honors at 170, picking up a couple pins and a tech fall on the way to the championship match against Culver Academy’s Elijah Pack — a match he won with a first-period pin.

Kaden Tong also picked up first-place points for Liberty, winning the 220-pound weight class with a 7-2 decision over Bishop Hartley’s Griffin Rathburn.

Hayes, meanwhile, was paced by four semifinalists.

The Pacers’ Nathan Robinson (220) beat Nordonia’s Ryan Lee 6-3 before falling to Tong; Zach Williams (138) pinned Olentangy Orange’s Zack Miller in 3:01 before being edged 11-9 by Nordonia’s Mitchell Collica, the eventual champ, via sudden victory; Corbin May (182) handled Liberty’s Justin Callahan 10-3 before falling to Culver Academy’s Andrew Donahue, the eventual champ; and Jacob McCloskey (195) knocked off Liberty’s Ben Cox 5-2 before falling in the semis.

Olentangy Berlin’s Israel Foston also made some noise, getting to the semifinals at 152 before falling to champ Micah Norwood from Hartley.

