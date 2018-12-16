Marks nets 1,000th-career point in win

Olentangy senior Sean Marks needed just three points to get to 1,000 for his career entering Saturday’s showdown with host Parkersburg South … and he didn’t waste any time getting them.

Marks hit a triple on the Braves’ first possession of the game, setting the tone for what turned into a solid 68-57 non-league win — a victory which helped Olentangy to a 1-1 finish in its two-day trip to West Virginia.

Marks, who became the program’s fourth 1,000-point scorer, finished with a game-high 30. Luke Riedel was also steady, finishing with 14 points in the win.

Olentangy started fast, opening things with a 19-11 first quarter. Parkersburg used a 15-10 second to tighten things up by halftime, but the Braves won the third 17-13 and the fourth 22-18 to seal the deal.

Ontario 64, Buckeye Valley 56

The Barons fell into a 19-5 first-quarter hole they couldn’t climb out of Saturday, falling to the host Warriors in MOAC action.

Dylan Herbert led a group of four BV players in double figures with 13 points. Luke Lucas finished with 12 and Max Stokey and Jevin Beard had 10 apiece.

Berne Union 66, Delaware Christian 44

The Eagles played even with the Rockets through eight minutes of action, knotted at 11 after one, but the hosts outscored them 18-7 in the second and 16-9 in the third to gain some separation on the way to a 66-44 non-league win Saturday in Sugar Grove.

Nathan Stewart led DCS with 13 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freshman Katie Neuhart poured in a game-best 15 points, including a 7-for-8 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, to lead DCS to a come-from-behind win over host Madison Christian Saturday night.

Delaware Christian, which trailed 20-14 through three quarters, outscored the hosts 19-9 in the fourth to complete the comeback.

The big scoring night was part of the first double-double in Neuhart’s young career. She also pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.

Olentangy Orange 54, Grove City 31

The Pioneers got 17 points from Lauren Perone and another 14 from Anna Grabau to roll to a non-league win Saturday in Grove City.

Orange started fast in the win, outscoring the hosts 15-7 in the first quarter and 20-9 in the second.

Also: Dublin Coffman 91, Olentangy 41

