Big quarter helps Pacers pull away from Hurricanes

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team did the same thing Thursday in Florida as it has each of its first five games in Ohio: win.

The Pacers outscored the Somerset Hurricanes 18-0 in the third quarter to turn a reasonably competitive game into a 74-46 blowout win in the first round of the KSA Tournament in Orlando.

Hayes (6-0), after giving up 38 first-half points, allowed just eight in the second half.

“We started double-teaming the post and then face-guarding their best player (D-I recruit Ernie Herman),” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “Jwan (Lyles) and (Paul) Burris did an excellent job of taking him out of the game. He scored just one point after the break.”

Nate Griggs sparked the Pacer offense, drilling four three-pointers on the way to a game-best 22 points. Terin Kinsway added 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds while Addison Harvey had 12 points and seven assists in the win.

The Pacers assisted on 22 of their 26 field goals.

Christian Brothers (TN) 75, Olentangy Liberty 67

The Patriots rallied from an 11-point, second-quarter deficit to even things up in the fourth, but couldn’t close out Thursday’s non-league showdown in Florida.

Ben Roderick had 32 points in the setback while Nick Nakasian added 17.

Northridge 56, Delaware Christian 49

Nathan Stewart finished with 14 points, Jon Walter added 13 and Curtis Bean closed with 11, but depth was an issue as DCS, which saw just six players see the floor, fell to the host Vikings Thursday night.

Northridge’s Jackson Wilson led all scorers with 23 points on the strength of five three-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty led by just one point after the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the way en route to a 60-25 win over Johns Creek (GA) Thursday in Florida.

The Patriots won the second 19-12, the third 14-5 and the fourth 20-2 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Abby Erickson led the charge with 12 points while Teegan Pifher added 11 in the win.

Big Walnut 44, Marion Harding 36

Erin Boehm scored 11 points and Avery Schone added nine to lead the Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the host Presidents Thursday night in Marion.

Big Walnut used defense to build an early lead, outscoring Harding 12-6 in the second quarter. After that, the Eagles allowed just three points in the third to take control.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_delgazette-13.jpg

Hayes outscores Somerset 18-0 in 3rd