Buckeye Valley edges Bexley, 64-60

Dylan Herbert canned five three-pointers on the way to a team-best 21 points, Troy Scowden added 19 points and seven boards and Dylan Thompson chipped in 13 points and six rebounds to help the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team edge visiting Bexley 64-60 Friday in Delaware.

The win was the third straight for the Barons, who shot better than 50 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Lions 29-18.

Delaware Hayes 65, Tiverton (RI) 44

The Pacers started fast and never really slowed down, using a 27-2 third-quarter run to cruise to a non-league win over Tiverton — one of the top teams in the state of Rhode Island — at the KSA Tournament Friday in Florida.

The run only added to what was already a solid start as Hayes led 31-18 at the break after outscoring Tiverton 18-9 in the first and 13-9 in the second.

Terin Kinsway led the charge, finishing with a game-best 22 points in the win. Nate Griggs added 19 and Jwan Lyles chipped in 10.

Olentangy Liberty 72, New Orleans Brother Martin 54

Nick Nakasian finished with a game-high 25 points, Ben Roderick added 18 and Joey Thatcher had 10 to lead the Patriots to a non-league win Friday in Florida.

Liberty outscored Brother Martin 41-24 in the second half.

Walnut Ridge 75, Olentangy 58

Von Cameron Davis poured in 27 points to lead the host Scots to a non-league win over the Braves Friday in Columbus.

Olentangy never quite got going. The Braves trailed 17-12 after the first quarter, 35-19 at halftime and 60-37 through three.

Sean Marks paced Olentangy with 18 points while Noah Gossett, who connected on a team-best three threes, finished with 11 points in the setback.

New Albany 42, Olentangy Berlin 30

The Bears trailed by a point after the first, but were outscored 15-2 in the second en route to a non-league setback Friday in New Albany.

Nick Camacho had 13 points to lead Berlin.

Olentangy Orange 69, Central Crossing 67, OT

Bryson Lane scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the extra session to lead the Pioneers to a non-league win over the visiting Comets Friday in Lewis Center.

Luke Ballinger and Ryan Cutler each had 15 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyssi Snouffer and Katie Neuhart had double-doubles to lead Delaware Christian to a lopsided 50-27 non-league win over visiting Fisher Catholic Friday in Delaware.

Snouffer poured in a game-best 33 points to go with 22 rebounds — also a game-high — and Neuhart added 10 points and 13 boards.

The Eagles allowed just 10 points in the first half, outscoring the Irish 14-6 in the first quarter and 9-4 in the second to take control.

Olentangy Liberty 58, Grant County (KY) 36

The Patriots outscored Grant County 25-4 in the second quarter, flipping an early eight-point deficit into a 33-20 halftime edge on the way to a convincing non-league win Friday in Florida.

Teegan Pifher led Liberty with 19 points while Kelly Levering added 14 in the win.

Olentangy Orange 52, Ringwood (Australia) 41

Anna Grabau and Madi Riley scored six points apiece in the third quarter to help the Pioneers pull away for a non-league win over Ringwood in the Roosters Stallion Holiday Classic Friday at DeSales.

Grabau finished with a team-high 12 points to lead Orange.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 88, Penn State-Altoona 64

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-11.jpg