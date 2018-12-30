Pacers nab top-10 finish at GMVWA tourney

Zach Williams finished second at 138 and Nathan Robinson closed fourth at 220 to lead Delaware Hayes to a top-10 finish at Friday and Saturday’s GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Vandalia Butler.

After a first-round bye, Williams pinned his next four opponents to punch a ticket to the championship match. Robinson, meanwhile, got things started with an 8-6 sudden victory before posting back-to-back pins, the second of which came in just 23 seconds.

Robinson lost to the eventual champ in the semifinals before dropping his third-place match by a slim 8-6 margin.

The Pacers’ Jacob McCloskey (195) and Emmett Cain (160) also reached the podium. McCloskey won his fifth-place match against Versailles’ Isaac Grilliot by a convincing 7-2 margin while Cain earned a spot in the fifth-place match of his weight class before falling to Walton-Verona’s Brandon Gibson 8-2.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing 32nd as a team. Josh Halbakken (170) led the Golden Eagles, wrestling his way into his division’s third-place match before falling to Covington Scott’s Jared Kelsay 9-7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team wrapped up its winter trip in style, rolling out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead en route to an 84-60 win over Johns Creek (Ga.) Saturday in Pensacola, Fla.

Ben Roderick poured in a career high and school record 51 points to lead a list of 11 different Patriot point producers. Nick Nakasian was also in double figures, closing with 12 in the win.

The Patriots added to their lead in the second and third, winning the quarters by respective margins of 19-16 and 19-12. Both teams netted 23 points in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Monsignor Farrell (NY) 60, Delaware Hayes 54

The Pacers battled back, cutting a 42-27 deficit into a one-possession game with less than a minute to go, but couldn’t complete the comeback en route to their first loss of the season Saturday in Florida.

After scoring a combined 12 points in the second and third quarters, Hayes netted 28 in the fourth to make it a game. Monsignor Farrell, though, went 6-for-7 at the free throw line in the final minute to seal the deal.

Nate Griggs scored a game-best 23 points for the Pacers while Terin Kinsway and Paul Burris added 12 and 10, respectively.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Erin Boehm had 18 points and Payton Carter and Alyssa Tarney added nine apiece to lead Big Walnut to a 42-37 non-league win over visiting Benjamin Logan Saturday in Sunbury.

Fairfield Union 54, Buckeye Valley 36

The Barons trailed by just one through three quarters, but the host Falcons outscored them 24-7 in the fourth to notch a non-league win Saturday in Lancaster.

Hannah Cowan led BV with 14 points in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 42, Bexley 34

The Bears got it done on the defensive end Saturday, allowing just 12 first-half points on the way to a non-league win over the host Lions.

Maddie Goodman led the charge with 14 points while Jessica Nation finished with 10.

Olentangy Liberty 60, Mountain View (Ga.) 43

The Patriots scored 27 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second to roll out to a big lead they parlayed into a convincing win in the final game of their winter trip Saturday in Florida.

Kelly Levering led Liberty with 20 points.

HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 9, Springboro 1; Olentangy Liberty 2, Upper Arlington 0; Olentangy 5, Perrysburg 3; Olentangy 6, Anthony Wayne 3

