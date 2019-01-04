Roderick’s big night sends Patriots past Warhawks

Ben Roderick poured in a game-best 34 points as the first-place Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team rolled to a 78-46 league win over host Westerville Central Friday night.

The Patriots (7-2, 4-0), already up 41-25 at halftime, used a 26-12 third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Nick Nakasian and Henry Hinkle backed Roderick with respective point totals of 13 and 12 while Chas Dixon led the Warhawks (4-5, 1-3) with 13.

Hilliard Bradley 57, Delaware Hayes 46

Nate Griggs, Addison Harvey and Terin Kinsway all finished in double figures to lead the Pacers, but it wasn’t quite enough as the host Jaguars took over sole possession of the top spot in the OCC-Cardinal Division with a hard-fought win Friday night in Hilliard.

Hayes (7-2, 4-1) kept things close early, down just 26-20 at the break, but Bradley (8-0, 5-0) used a 19-11 third to get some separation.

Griggs finished with 14 points in the setback while Kinsway and Harvey closed with 10 apiece.

Matt Allocco had a game-best 21 for the Jags.

Thomas Worthington 62, Olentangy Berlin 30

The Cardinals started the game on a 20-5 run and never looked back, rolling to a league win over the Bears Friday night in Worthington.

Grant Schrieber led Berlin (0-9, 0-5) with nine points while Ben Wight had 16 for Thomas (7-2, 3-2).

Also: Big Walnut 57, Franklin Heights 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carly Callahan had a big second half, scoring 14 of her game-high 17 points in the third and fourth quarters to lead Hilliard Bradley to a 39-35 come-from-behind win over host Hayes Friday in Delaware.

The Pacers (5-6, 0-6) led 20-18 at halftime. The Jaguars (3-8, 2-4) got back to even by the end of the third, though, and won the fourth 13-9 to seal the deal.

Jordan Lantz led Hayes with 12 points while Alyssa Griner added 10.

Big Walnut 67, Franklin Heights 16

The Golden Eagles used a 24-2 first-quarter surge to set the tone on the way to a lopsided OCC win over the host Falcons Friday in Columbus.

Big Walnut (7-3, 4-1) outscored Franklin Heights (3-8, 0-5) 19-5 in the second, 12-4 in the third and 12-5 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

Erin Boehm led the charge with 24 points in the win.

Buckeye Valley 53, Galion 26

The Barons (6-5, 4-3) allowed just 10 points in the first half and not many more in the second to sail to a convincing league win over the host Tigers (1-8, 0-7) Friday in Galion.

Reilly Taylor and Chelsea Edington each hit a pair of threes as Buckeye Valley opened up a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Dani Grether and Hannah Cowan took over from there. The duo combined for 27 points in the win, 16 from Grether and 11 from Cowan.

Olentangy Liberty 66, Westerville Central 51

The Patriots used a 23-11 second quarter to break open a tie game and cruise to a solid league win over the visiting Warhawks Friday in Powell.

Central (6-3, 2-2) chipped into the lead a bit with a 14-12 third, but Liberty (9-3, 4-1) won the fourth 18-13 to account for the final margin.

Trinity Ramos ran the show for the Patriots, closing with 19 points in the win. Teegan Pifher added 13 while Jessie Barna and Kelly Levering finished with 10 apiece.

Also: Thomas Worthington 42, Olentangy Berlin 36; Olentangy 46, Olentangy Orange 43

