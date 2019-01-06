Berlin boys pick up 1st-ever win

Austin Corley calmly connected on four free throws in the final minutes, finishing with a game-high 17 points to send the Olentangy Berlin boys basketball team to its first win in program history Saturday at Watkins Memorial.

The Bears were doubled up in the first quarter, down 10-5 after one, but clawed in front with a 16-10 second and 12-11 third on the way to the 46-45 win.

Bryce Reed backed Corley win nine points while Marcus Peaks led Watkins with 12 in the setback.

Delaware Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 55

The Eagles outscored the visiting Flames 18-11 in the third quarter and 15-11 in the fourth to rally for a solid MOCAL win Saturday in Delaware.

Dayne Johnson and Pryce Johnson led the charge, finishing with 17 and 14 points, respectively. James Vasek and Jon Walter also finished in double figures, closing with respective point totals of 11 and 10.

Ben Hershberger scored a game-best 23 points for Shekinah Christian.

Shelby 73, Buckeye Valley 65

The Barons settled in after a slow start, but couldn’t climb out of an early hole en route to an MOAC setback Saturday in Delaware.

Dylan Herbert scored 23 points to lead BV while Max Stokey added 14.

Also: Big Walnut 67, Madison Comprehensive 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyssi Snouffer scored her 1,000th-career point, closing with a game-high 26 points and 20 rebounds to lead Delaware Christian to a 44-41 MOCAL win over visiting Shekinah Christian Saturday in Delaware.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in league play … and it looked like Flames might be the team to stay that way early on. They led 15-10 after the first quarter and 25-24 at the break.

The Eagles took control in the third, though, using a 10-2 run to create some separation.

Abbi Maurer backed Snouffer with eight points, six rebounds and a block while Hannah Maurer and Katie Neuhart had four points apiece.

Olentangy 45, Dublin Scioto 38

Olivia Margolies poured in 15 points and Meg Spohn added nine to lead the Braves to a non-league win over the visiting Irish Saturday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Berlin 58, Grandview 25

The Bears raced out to a 12-4 first-quarter edge and never looked back, rolling to a non-league win over the visiting Bobcats Saturday in Delaware.

Jessica Nation led Berlin with 18 points while Meghan Boggess and Courtney Suchan added 13 and 10, respectively.

Licking Heights 47, Olentangy Orange 46

The Pioneers started fast, up 16-7 after one, but couldn’t maintain the momentum en route to a non-league setback Saturday at Licking Heights.

Anna Grabau led Orange with 14 points.

