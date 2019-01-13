Delaware Christian holds off Northside Christian

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got it done on the defensive end, allowing eight points or less in three of the four quarters on the way to a 37-34 MOCAL win over visiting Northside Christian Saturday night.

The Eagles trailed by a point, 8-7 after one, but made a big push in the second quarter to take control. They outscored the Lions 8-2 to take a 15-10 lead into the locker room.

DCS added to its advantage with an 11-8 third before Northside Christian won the fourth 16-11 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jon Walter and Pryce Johnson led the Eagles with 10 points apiece. Dayne Johnson was also steady, finishing with six points in the win.

Olentangy 59, Groveport 41

Sean Marks poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Braves to a solid non-league win over the host Cruisers Saturday night in Groveport.

The Braves used a 20-7 second quarter to flip the script, turning a 16-12 first-quarter deficit into a 32-23 halftime lead.

Luke Riedel and Austin Brown backed Marks with eight points apiece.

WRESTLING

Andrew Parker, Josh Halbakken and Max Lenz each won all five of their matches to lead Big Walnut to a runner-up showing at Saturday’s Golden Eagle duals at Madison Plains.

BW started its day with a 66-18 win over host Madison Plains before knocking off Liberty Union 50-26, London 66-15 and Whitehall-Yearling 48-32.

Big Walnut lost its final match of the afternoon by a single point, 35-34, against Westerville South.

