Barons beat Rockets to stay perfect

The Buckeye Valley girls bowling team stayed perfect on the season, improving to 12-0 with Monday’s 1,739-1,695 win over Ridgedale.

The Barons lost the first game 702-649, but found their form after that.

“The girls started off very slow, not adjusting and having a hard time hitting their marks,” BV coach Madonna Wells said. “Then they came alive with a 787 game.”

Morgan Coe led the Barons with games of 221 and 145 for a 366 series. Other BV standouts included Bree Hall, who had games of 139 and 182; and Maya Wills-Durr, who rolled games of 156 and 131.

BOYS BOWLING

Buckeye Valley’s Virgil Michael and Lucas Hazlett has solid showings, finishing with respective series of 339 and 294, but Ridgedale held on to win Monday’s showdown 1,790-1,709.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin broke out of its offensive funk in a big way, scoring more points in the first half than it has in any other game this season en route to a 77-39 win over host Columbus International Monday night.

The Bears outscored the Lions 26-11 in the first quarter and 22-11 in the second to set the tone. A 19-7 third all but sealed the deal before both teams scored 10 points in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Nick Camacho led Berlin with 16 points while Jacob Moeller (12), Grant Schrieber (11) and Zak Stevens (10) also finished in double figures.

