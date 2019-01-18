Marks becomes Braves’ all-time scoring leader

Sean Marks poured in a game-best 22 points, passing Rob Sanders as the program’s all-time leading scorer while lifting the Olentangy boys basketball team to a 67-52 OCC win over host Westerville South Friday night.

“Nobody in this program works harder than Sean Marks,” Braves coach John Feasel said of his senior standout, who has now scored 1,184 points in his career. “We have a lot of guys who work hard, but Sean works the hardest … he deserves everything he gets.”

Olentangy (7-5, 3-3) entered the game having won just one of its previous 19 games against Westerville South (6-6, 3-3). The Braves got their second thanks to solid free-throw shooing and good defense down the stretch. Olentangy, which outscored South 20-14 in the third quarter and 17-9 to pull away in the fourth, was 18-for-20 at the line.

Alex Sieve backed Marks with 12 points in the win. Austin Brown and Caleb Steele added nine apiece while Noah Gossett finished with seven.

Delaware Hayes 67, Hilliard Darby 45

The Pacers started fast and never slowed down, winning each of the first two quarters by double digits to build a big halftime lead they parlayed into a league win over the Panthers Friday in Delaware.

Terin Kinsway was a force for Hayes (10-3, 6-2), finishing with 25 points, while Nate Griggs and Addison Harvey added 14 and 12, respectively.

Mehki Evans and Andrew Patrick had nine apiece for Darby (3-11, 1-7).

Canal Winchester 89, Big Walnut 69

The Indians (14-0, 6-0) scored 29 points in the first quarter and another 27 in the fourth to bookend a solid showing against the Golden Eagles (8-5, 3-3) Friday in Canal Winchester.

Jordan Koebel led BW with 22 points while Nathan Montgomery added 17.

Bilal Sow netted a game-high 30 for Canal.

Dublin Scioto 48, Olentangy Berlin 34

Nick Camacho had 14, but points were at a premium for the rest of the Bears (2-12, 0-8) in Friday’s league loss to the visiting Irish (8-6, 4-4).

Scioto outscored Berlin 8-4 in the first quarter and 16-10 in the second to take control.

Tree of Life 49, Delaware Christian 45

The Eagles led 13-7 after one and 24-18 at the break, but host Tree of Life rallied in the second half to stay perfect in MOCAL play Friday night in Columbus.

Nathan Stewart had a team-best 16 points for DCS.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley held a slim 36-35 edge heading into the fourth quarter, climbing out of big first-quarter hole to take a late lead, but visiting Ontario outscored BV 14-9 down the stretch to escape with a 49-45 MOAC win Friday night in Delaware.

Dani Grether led Buckeye Valley (7-7, 5-4) with 12 points, six coming in the first quarter — a quarter Ontario (8-7, 4-6) dominated en route to an early 20-8 lead.

The Barons buckled down on the defensive end from there, though, winning the second 15-4 to get back into things.

Anika Craft backed Grether with 10 points while Hannah Cowan added eight in the setback.

Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 47

Alyssa Tarney knocked down a game-winning layup as time expired to lead the Golden Eagles to a thrilling league win over the visiting Indians Friday night in Sunbury.

Abby Brown was big for BW, hitting five three-pointers on the way to a 15-point night, while Payton Carter added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Big Walnut (11-3, 6-1) outscored Canal (7-8, 3-4) 17-11 in the fourth to rally for the win.

Westerville South 50, Olentangy 43

The Braves led 15-10 after a solid first quarter, but the Wildcats clawed back into things and notched an OCC win Friday in Lewis Center.

Olivia Margolies and Kennedie Doup led Olentangy (7-8, 2-5) with nine points apiece.

Hilliard Darby 51, Delaware Hayes 33

The Pacers scored 14 in the first quarter, but points were hard to come by after that as the host Panthers rolled to an OCC win Friday night in Hilliard.

Chloe Jeffers led Hayes (7-8, 1-8) with 16 points while Jordan Lantz added 10.

Dublin Scioto 51, Olentangy Berlin 48

Jessica Nation had 19 points and Maddie Goodman added 10, but the Bears (7-7, 3-6) came up a few points short Friday night in Dublin.

Lauren Erickson had a game-high 20 points for Scioto (10-6, 8-1).

Olentangy Liberty 58, Olentangy Orange 20

The Patriots started the game with a 22-3 first-quarter surge and never looked back en route to a lopsided OCC win over the visiting Pioneers Friday in Powell.

Teegan Pifher led Liberty (12-4, 6-1) with 13 points while Lauren Perone had eight for Orange (4-11, 1-6).

Nets 22 points in 67-52 win over Wildcats