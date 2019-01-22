Pacers pull away from Cardinals, 57-48

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team closed both halves with solid stretches on the way to a 57-48 OCC win over visiting Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.

The Pacers, who found themselves locked in a 9-9 tie after the first quarter, outscored the Cardinals 19-10 in the second to take a nine-point cushion into the locker room.

Thomas got back into things with an 11-7 third, but Hayes won the fourth 22-18 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jordan Lantz led a balanced attack, scoring 15 points in the win. Karli Theis and Piper Adkins were also solid, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cardinals’ Breanne Beatty led all scorers with 27 points in the setback.

Buckeye Valley 50, Clear Fork 44

Hannah Cowan poured in a game-high 16 points and Dani Grether added 12 to lead the Barons to an MOAC win over the host Colts Tuesday night.

The second quarter was the difference — a quarter Buckeye Valley won 18-10 to take control.

Dublin Jerome 56, Olentangy Berlin 44

The Bears started fast, taking an 18-13 lead into the second quarter and a 34-28 edge into halftime, but the host Celtics outscored them 28-10 in the second half en route to a win Tuesday night in Dublin.

Jessica Nation and Maddie Goodman finished with respective point totals of 15 and 13 in the setback.

Hilliard Davidson 43, Olentangy Liberty 38

The Patriots got back into things with a 16-8 second quarter to erase an early 10-3 deficit, but the visiting Wildcats were solid down the stretch en route to a non-league win Tuesday in Powell.

Teegan Pifher led Liberty with 16 points in the setback.

Big Walnut 53, Olentangy 27

The Golden Eagles used a dominant first quarter to set the tone, parlaying an early 15-4 advantage into a non-league win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Alyssa Tarney led Big Walnut with 12 points while Avery Schone finished with 10 in the win.

Meg Spohn had nine points to lead Olentangy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes had four players score in double figures, but couldn’t get the stops it needed on the defensive end on the way to a 70-56 loss to host Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.

“The competitiveness we need on the defensive end was not there tonight, and that’s on me,” Pacer coach Jordan Blackburn said. “We have to play defense connected as one … all five guys scraping and clawing and calling each other out. That’s what we’re working toward and can’t wait to see.”

Terin Kinsway led Hayes with 16 points while Nate Griggs had 13, Paul Burris finished with 12 and Jwan Lyles added 10 points in the setback.

Jalen Sullinger led the Cardinals with a game-best 22 points.

East Knox 68, Delaware Christian 47

Curtis Bean and Jon Walter scored nine points apiece, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Eagles fell to host East Knox in non-league action Tuesday night.

The hosts used a 17-4 fourth quarter to break the game open.

Dublin Jerome 73, Olentangy Berlin 42

The Bears fell into a 20-7 first-quarter hole and never recovered en route to an OCC loss to the visiting Celtics Tuesday in Delaware.

Grant Schrieber led Berlin with 10 points in the loss.

Hilliard Davidson 64, Olentangy Liberty 62

Jacob Drees sank a game-winning jumper in the final seconds to lift the host Wildcats to a thrilling non-league win over the visiting Patriots Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Drees finished with 17 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Ben Roderick led Liberty with 22 points while Nick Nakasian and Joey Thatcher finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Dublin Coffman 67, Olentangy Orange 59

The Pioneers hung around throughout, but never could take control as the host Shamrocks held on to notch a non-league win Tuesday in Dublin.

Luke Ballinger led Orange with 16 points while Luke Bartemes had a game-best 23 for Coffman.

