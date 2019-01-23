Berlin rolls past Horizon Science

DELAWARE – The Olentangy Berlin girls basketball team started fast with a 30-0 first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 75-16 win over Horizon Science in non-league action Wednesday night.

Maddie Goodman and Meghan Boggess scored seven points apiece and Haley Cera, Jessica Nation and Gwynne Kiener added four points each in the Bears’ fast start.

“If we get to run different sets or try different defenses or work on things that we’ve just put in – that was kind of the goal once we had a really good first quarter,” Berlin coach Megan Beidelman said. “(We wanted) to find areas of weakness and just get better and give kids a chance to play who don’t normally get an opportunity.”

Goodman finished with 12 points and Cera and Nation added 10 apiece for Berlin (8-8).

“We talked about defensive intensity … and when we did that we got a lot of confidence on offense,” Goodman said. “We were able to push the ball in transition and got a lot of open layups to start the game.”

Beidelman believes Goodman is a player that can contribute from long range.

“Maddie is a player that we’ve been encouraging to shoot,” Beidelman said. “When you say to a player, ‘Hey, you have free range – shoot the ball.’ Tonight, she was a lot more confident – looking for her shot a lot more – and it’s amazing.”

Tamia Pennyman and Alyssa Ziegler each knocked down 3-pointers for the Hawks, who trailed 42-10 at the break.

Ziegler finished with six points to lead HSA (3-11).

Berlin came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 19-3 to blow it open.

The game also saw four players – Halle Schmidt, Emma Yi, Lexie Syroka and Caelie Bell – get their first varsity points for the Bears, who had 13 different players crack the scoring column.

Next up, Berlin returns to OCC-Cardinal play when it hosts Hilliard Bradley Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Big Walnut 2,335, DeSales 2,078

GIRLS BOWLING

Big Walnut 1,759, DeSales 1,480

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wabash 80, Ohio Wesleyan 68

Olentangy Berlin’s Maddie Goodman soars toward the hoop for an easy bucket during the first half of Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Horizon Science. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_berlin.jpeg Olentangy Berlin’s Maddie Goodman soars toward the hoop for an easy bucket during the first half of Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Horizon Science. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Michael Rich For the Gazette

