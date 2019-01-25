Golden Eagles cruise past New Albany

The Big Walnut girls basketball team started fast and finished even faster, rolling to a 54-28 OCC win over host New Albany Friday night.

The Golden Eagles, who got a game-high 19 points from Erin Boehm and another 16 from Avery Schone, led 13-4 after the first quarter and 23-8 at the break. Both teams scored 13 points in the third before BW smoothed out the scoring summary with an 18-7 final frame.

Josie Smith, Brooklyn Gammon and Katie Kaucheck finished with six points apiece for New Albany.

Delaware Christian 65, Madison Christian 13

Lyssi Snouffer finished with a game-best 23 points and 16 rebounds, Katie Neuhart added 16 points and Abbi Maurer chipped in another 12 as the Eagles picked up a dominant win Friday night in Delaware, clinching at least a share of the MOCAL title in the process.

DCS allowed next to nothing on the defensive end, just five points or fewer in all four quarters.

Dublin Scioto 78, Delaware Hayes 52

The Irish led 22-9 after one and 45-14 at the half to cruise to an OCC win over the host Pacers Friday night in Delaware.

Scioto’s Lauren Erickson and Natalie Hutras combined for 40 points in the win.

Karli Theis led Hayes with 13 points while Katie Smith and Alyssa Griner finished with respective point totals of 11 and 10.

Westerville South 64, Olentangy Liberty 53

The Patriots were solid in the middle two quarters, but allowed a combined 40 points in the first and fourth as the host Wildcats pulled away for a key league win Friday night in Westerville.

Teegan Pifher had a team-best 19 points for Liberty while South’s Anyssa Jones led all scorers with 20.

Also: Westerville North 36, Olentangy 19; Olentangy Berlin 36, Hilliard Bradley 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty got back on track in a big way, snapping its recent two-game skid with a solid 87-67 OCC win over visiting Westerville South Friday night in Powell.

Ben Roderick poured in a game-high 33 points for the Patriots, who broke things open with a 23-10 second quarter.

Nick Nakasian and Joey Thatcher also finished in double figures in the win, closing with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Buckeye Valley 52, Ontario 45

The Barons led 23-8 after the first quarter and held on from there to pick up a MOAC win Friday in Delaware.

Dylan Herbert led BV with 13 points while Dylan Thompson added 11.

Olentangy Orange 65, Westerville Central 59

The Pioneers outscored the host Warhawks 17-14 in the third quarter and 20-17 in the fourth to turn a 28-all deadlock at the half into a six-point league win Friday night in Westerville.

Bryson Lane finished with a game-best 21 points in the win while Nik Brannon had 13 and the duo of Ryan Cutler and Darius Butler finished with 12 apiece.

Big Walnut 52, New Albany 35

Brody Lawhun and Kegan Hienton finished with 14 points apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a league win over the host Eagles Friday night in New Albany.

Big Walnut outscored New Albany 32-18 in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Westerville North 72, Olentangy 62

The Braves were in good shape early, up 22-15 after one, but the visiting Warriors used a 21-7 second-quarter surge to take control on the way to a league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Sean Marks had a game-high 23 points for Olentangy while Jeremiah Keene led North with 20.

Hilliard Bradley 52, Olentangy Berlin 26

The Jaguars set the tone with a 17-0 first quarter en route to a lopsided league win over the visiting Bears Friday night in Hilliard.

AJ Mirgon led a balanced Bradley attack with 12 points while Austin Corley had a game-high 14 for Berlin.

DCS clinches at least a share of league title