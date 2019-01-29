Colts outlast Barons in 2OT

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team forced three tough shots in the final 15 seconds — shots Clear Fork missed — but the host Colts took advantage of a foul away from the ball, hitting two free throws with a second left to send the game into overtime and eventually secure a 69-65 double-OT win to stay undefeated in league play Tuesday night.

Buckeye Valley’s (7-8, 3-5) Jevin Beard hit a three at the end of the first OT to send the game into a second extra session — a period Clear Fork (13-2, 7-0) won by four to seal the deal.

The Barons thought they had the win in regulation, running onto the court as the clock hit tripe zeros. The late whistle stopped the party, though.

“I’m very proud of our kids,” BV coach Andy Gast said. “I felt we deserved to win the game, but the call just didn’t go our way. You have to learn from it and move on because you have setbacks in life, but it’s how you bounce back that matters.

“Our kids are playing well and continue to get better.”

Dylan Herbert finished with 27 points to lead the Barons. He also chipped in nine rebounds and six assists.

Troy Scowden was also solid, netting 11 points before fouling out in the fourth.

Delaware Hayes 56, Mount Vernon 32

Nate Griggs had 19 points, seven assists and went a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe to lead the Pacers to a non-league win over visiting Mount Vernon Tuesday in Delaware.

Hayes (12-4) led 19-14 after the first quarter and buckled down on the defensive end after that, limiting the Yellow Jackets (6-11) to just 18 points the rest of the way.

Terin Kinsway backed Griggs with a double-double — 13 points and 10 rebounds — while Ryan Smudz chipped in eight points in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 57, Dublin Jerome 48

The Patriots (13-4) outscored the host Celtics (10-5) by a combined 34-20 margin in the middle two quarters to erase an early deficit and notch a solid non-league win Tuesday in Dublin.

Ben Roderick led Liberty with a game-best 20 points while Nick Nakasian added 16 in the win.

Big Walnut 49, Lancaster 44

Kegan Hienton poured in a game-best 14 points, Brody Lawhun added nine and Carson Becker and Jackson Podraza had eight apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (11-6) to a non-league win over the visiting Gales (5-12) Tuesday in Sunbury.

Delaware Christian 56, Genoa Christian 32

James Vasek had 18 points, Dayne Johnson added 13 and Jon Walter finished with 10, six coming in the fourth quarter, as the Eagles (6-11) rolled to a non-league win Tuesday in Delaware.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian continued its stellar season Tuesday, rolling past visiting Genoa Christian 53-19.

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with a game-high 30 points to go with seven steals, Emma Rindfuss added 10 points and Abbi Maurer chipped in five points and eight steals.

The Eagles (15-2) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters, holding the visitors to a combined 16 points during the stretch.

Marysville 46, Buckeye Valley 34

The Barons (8-10) played even with the visiting Monarchs (10-9) in the final two quarters, but found points hard to come by early, scoring just 11 in the first half en route to a non-league loss Tuesday night in Delaware.

Hannah Cowan led BV with 16 points in the setback.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_delgazette-17.jpg