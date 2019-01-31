Pacers continue non-league dominance

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team continued its dominance against non-league opponents Thursday, rolling to a 55-41 win over host Mount Gilead.

The Pacers (9-9) started well, posting 17 first-quarter points on the way to an early six-point lead. They outscored the Indians 11-7 in the second to take a 28-18 lead into halftime before outscoring the hosts 27-23 in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hayes’ Alexis Amabile connected on a game-best four three-pointers en route to a 14-point night. Alyssa Griner was solid as well, finishing with 11 points in the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick had a game-best 18 points for Mount Gilead (9-9)

The Pacers, who have struggled in league play, improved to a perfect 7-0 in non-league action thanks to the win. Next up, they get right back into conference play tonight against host Hilliard Bradley. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Delaware Christian 36, CSG 34

Lyssi Snouffer had a double-double and Abbi Maurer did a little bit of everything as DCS held off visiting Columbus School for Girls Thursday night in Delaware.

The Eagles, down a point after the first quarter, blanked the visitors 4-0 in the second quarter and won the third 16-9 to get some separation. CSG battled back in the fourth, outscoring DCS 18-10, but fell a bucket short of completing the comeback.

Snouffer finished with a game-high 13 points and 19 rebounds while Maurer had 12 points, five rebounds, six steals and six assists.

Hannah Maurer, the team’s lone senior, was also steady, collecting four points and two boards in the Senior Night win.

Next up, Delaware Christian is slated to take on host Elgin in non-league action Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Conner Brady and defending Division I state champ Carson Kharchla picked up back-to-back wins to blow things open as Olentangy Liberty notched a 47-21 non-league win over visiting Delaware Hayes Thursday night in Powell.

With the Patriots already up 28-12, Brady handled the Pacers’ Emmett Cain 17-6 at 160 before Kharchla pinned Mason Sutandar in 1:51 at 170. The wins ballooned their team’s edge to 38-12.

Hayes’ Corbin May (182) stopped the bleeding, pinning Liberty’s Austin Tormasi in 2:50 before teammate Jacob McCloskey (195) slipped past Ben Cox 3-2, but Liberty won each of the last two matches to seal the deal.

Other Patriot winners included Hunter Ford (113), Jayce Fitzpatrick (145), Ethan Stamp (152), Kaden Tong (220) and Brady Kuhn (285).

The Pacers, meanwhile, also got wins from Tamas Eder (106), Zack Raquepaw (132) and Zach Williams (138).

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/01/web1_delgazette-19.jpg

DCS hangs on against visiting CSG