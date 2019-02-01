Hayes girls clip Hilliard Bradley, 47-44

Chloe Jeffers scored 10 of her team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a 7-for-9 stretch at the charity stripe, to lead the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team to a thrilling 47-44 OCC win over host Hilliard Bradley Friday night.

Alyssa Griner and Jordan Lantz were also solid in the win, finishing with nine and eight points, respectively.

Chloe Callahan led the Jaguars with a game-best 16 points in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 41, Thomas Worthington 39

Jessica Nation poured in a game-high 26 points and Courtney Suchan added 10 more to lead the Bears to a hard-fought win over the host Cardinals Friday night.

Breanne Beatty had 20 points to lead Thomas.

Olentangy Liberty 46, Westerville North 21

The Patriots outscored the visiting Warriors 9-2 in the first quarter and only added to their edge in the other three en route to a league win Friday night in Powell.

Kelly Levering led a trio of double-figure scorers for Liberty, collecting 11 points in the win. Teegan Pifher and Kierra McCloskey, meanwhile, had 10 apiece.

Alyssa Wright finished with seven points for North.

Westerville South 72, Olentangy Orange 25

The Wildcats dominated from start to finish, opening the game with a 14-5 first quarter and closing it with a 17-2 fourth to cruise to a lopsided league win over the Pioneers Friday night in Westerville.

South’s Anyssa Jones led all scorers with 16 points while Anna Grabau led Orange with eight.

Also: Olentangy 38, Westerville Central 36; Newark 71, Big Walnut 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Olentangy Orange boys basketball team started fast and never looked back, outscoring visiting Westerville South in all four quarters on the way to a 75-59 OCC win Friday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers set the tone with a 19-12 first quarter. They outscored the Wildcats 16-13 in the second, 19-15 in the third and 21-19 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy Liberty 73, Westerville North 61

The Patriots took another step toward locking up a league title Friday, using solid starts to both halves to knock off the host Warriors Friday night in Westerville.

Liberty outscored North 14-8 in the first quarter and 20-14 in the third to gain some separation.

Ben Roderick poured in a game-high 21 points for the Patriots while Jeremiah Keene had 20 for the Warriors.

Thomas Worthington 53, Olentangy Berlin 48

The Bears, boosted by a 19-9 second quarter, entered the fourth up three, but the visiting Cardinals outscored them 18-10 down the stretch to escape with a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Jalen Sullinger finished with a game-best 25 points to lead Thomas while Bryce Reed had 15 to pace Berlin.

Newark 50, Big Walnut 34

The Golden Eagles were up one after one, but the host Wildcats used a 16-4 second-quarter run to take control on the way to a league win Friday night in Newark.

Kegan Hienton led Big Walnut with 12 points while Bobby Crenshaw had a game-high 13 for Newark.

Westerville Central 63, Olentangy 55

The Braves dug out of a halftime hole with a 17-10 third, but the host Warhawks won the fourth 19-12 to notch a league win Friday night in Westerville.

Olentangy’s Sean Marks led all scorers with 19 points while Alex Sieve and Austin Brown added 12 apiece.

Josh Wilhelm led Central with 16 points in the win.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL.jpg