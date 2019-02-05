Solid start sends Pacers past Wolves

Terin Kinsway had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Addison Harvey added 14 points and seven assists to lead the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team to a 56-45 win over host Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday night.

Hayes (13-5, 8-4) used a big first half to set the tone, outscoring Kilbourne (6-12, 4-8) 19-13 in the first quarter and 14-11 in the second.

“We thought our focus was on point from the opening tip, and we did a great job of following our game plan both offensively and defensively,” Pacer coach Jordan Blackburn said. “Our boys deserve the credit.”

Ayden Parsons had a team-best 12 points for the Wolves.

Olentangy 61, Hilliard Davidson 54

The Braves (10-8) started fast and finished strong en route to a non-league win over the visiting Wildcats (14-4) Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy outscored Davidson 18-10 in the first quarter and 18-13 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Sean Marks finished with a team-best 16 points, Luke Riedel added 12 and Caleb Steele had 10, all in the fourth quarter, to lead the Braves.

Olentangy Orange 75, Franklin Heights 40

The Pioneers (12-6) outscored the visiting Golden Falcons (2-17) in all four quarters, including a 22-8 first and 18-7 second, to roll to a non-league win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Andre Irvin led the charge with 16 points, Bryson Lane added 12 and Sam Rankin had 11 for Orange, which connected on a school-record 14 three-pointers in the win.

Drew Banks had nine points for Franklin Heights.

Worthington Christian 58, Buckeye Valley 46

The Barons played well on the way to a 27-22 halftime lead, but foul trouble came back to haunt them in the second half as the visiting Warriors rallied to a non-league win Tuesday in Delaware.

Worthington Christian (14-4) outshot BV (8-9) 23-8 at the free-throw line.

Troy Scowden led the Barons with nine points while Dylan Herbert and Jack Rotondo finished with seven apiece.

Marysville 55, Big Walnut 54

The Monarchs (8-10) used a 22-9 fourth quarter to rally past the visiting Golden Eagles (11-8) Tuesday night in Marysville.

Jordan Koebel paced BW with 18 points while Jack Christian had 18 for Marysville.

Hilliard Darby 45, Olentangy Berlin 26

The host Panthers (4-15, 2-10) gave up just eight first-half points, two in the first quarter, on the way to a non-league win over the Bears (3-16, 0-12) Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 10 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Olentangy Orange girls basketball team cruised out of the gate, using a 21-2 first-quarter run to gain a cushion it parlayed into a 55-18 non-league win over host Franklin Heights Tuesday in Columbus.

Lauren Perone led the Pioneers (5-15) with 15 points.

Big Walnut 55, Marysville 45

The Golden Eagles (15-4) used a solid second quarter to gain some separation, ballooning what was a four-point edge after one into a 13-point cushion at halftime on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Monarchs (10-11) Tuesday night.

Avery Schone finished with 14 points in the win while Erin Boehm had 11.

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Delaware Hayes 39

The Pacers (10-10, 3-10) owned a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but the visiting Wolves (10-10, 5-8) evened things up by halftime and won the fourth 19-10 to pull away for a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Alyssa Griner had a team-best 15 points for Hayes.

Also: Newark 58, Olentangy Liberty 40; Hilliard Davidson 52, Olentangy 40; Hilliard Darby 67, Olentangy Berlin 49

